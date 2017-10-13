So your dream girl [or man] has said yes to your wedding proposal. Yipee!

No all is set - your mum and dad have been introduced to his amazing mum, dad and siblings. There's no objection coming from anyone.

You've never been deeper in love than you are, your skin is glowing, there's money in the accont, life's full of sunshine, you know, everything's just pitch perfect.



But then, there's a little question yet to be answered - would you travel for a destination wedding or stay right in Naija and have a massive wedding turn up?!

To begin planning for an 'away wedding' like Tiwa Savage, Toolz and Stephanie Coker, or to stay right at home for both your traditional wedding and church wedding like Mercy Johnson, Dr. Sid, and a host of many others?



Now pick a side; would you rather go for the limited crowds of destination weddings, or the full-house, full-blast, massive fun of big Nigerian weddings?

Which would you rather have, people? Let's know in the poll below.