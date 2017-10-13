Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Pick A Side :  Big Nigerian wedding party or a destination wedding?

Pick A Side Big Nigerian wedding party or a destination wedding?

To travel for a destination wedding or stay right in Naija and have a massive wedding turn up?

Wedding turn down for what? play

Wedding turn down for what?

(Wani Olatunde)
So your dream girl [or man] has said yes to your wedding proposal. Yipee!

No all is set -  your mum and dad have been introduced to his amazing mum, dad and siblings. There's no objection coming from anyone.

You've never been deeper in love than you are,  your skin is glowing, there's money in the accont, life's full of sunshine, you know, everything's just pitch perfect.

play Wedding turn ups in Nigeria are usually so lit but full of people; some you've never seen in your life! (Jide Odukoya Photography)


But then, there's a little question yet to be answered -  would you travel for a destination wedding or stay right in Naija and have a massive wedding turn up?!

To begin planning for an 'away wedding' like Tiwa Savage, Toolz and Stephanie Coker, or to stay right at home for both your traditional wedding and church wedding like Mercy Johnson, Dr. Sid, and a host of many others?

Annie and 2face Idibia play 2Face Idibia tied the knot with Annie Idibia in a grand Dubai ceremony in 2016. (Fab Mag Online)


Now pick a side; would you rather go for the limited crowds of destination weddings, or the full-house, full-blast, massive fun of big Nigerian weddings?

Which would you rather have, people? Let's know in the poll below.

Do you want a big Nigerian wedding or a destination wedding?»

