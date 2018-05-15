Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Phone calls or texts; which is best for a relationship?

Opinion Poll Phone calls or texts; which is best for a relationship?

Which mode of communication is best for a relationship or marriage to thrive?

  Published:
Which mode of communication should partners use more

Which mode of communication should partners use more

(Shutterstock)
Fact: partners who communicate more have a higher chance of scaling through the rough patches in their relationship than partners who don't.

Communication is the heartbeat of any relationship, the platform upon which other admirable things like trust and understanding is built.

Modern relationships have the advantage of several media of communication -  from phone calls to all forms of text messaging and video messaging.

An issue that has developed from having these options is deciding which of them should be taken more seriously by partners, and which one should be used with less regularity.

Texting (Shutterstock)


Some believe that phone calls are the paramount means of communication. They believe that calls help convey your thoughts in the accurate tone without leaving much room for ambiguity.

So, for them, phone calls should be taken more seriously in their relationships.

On the other hand, there are people who believe that texting is more fun, more modern and can do just exactly what phone calls do.

The use of emojis, its suitability to sexting, the fact that it's not as disruptive as phone calls and that you can do it discreetly all day long even when you're at work... all these makes text messaging more appealing to such people.

Would you rather call? (Madamenoire)


While we can all agree that communication is important for a relationship to flourish, it seems not so easy to determine the best way to go about it.

So let's know what you think about this by voting in the poll and leaving a comment in the box below.

Which do you think partners should do more?»

