Van Vicker's wedding anniversary this year is all about love, growth and 14 years of true happiness.
The couple have actually known each other for 23 long years, and according to the actor, it has been an absolute delight to watch his sweetheart's "face and body metamorphose..."
With the 'Blackgirl in the 90s'. We had fun! Slim be what? Ahahah We met in 1994 and to cut the long story short, it's been 23years of observing that face and body metamorphose, lol. Conceptualize the type of lady in the throw back pictures. I leave that to you. I dare not comment for I did not seek a santion on the release of the pictures. I am not troubled because knowing how adorable 'Cashbadd' is, she perhaps will just... oh she's a very angelic lady o. She won't do me 'Feeh'. Hello everybody, today is my wedding anniversary.
the actor says;
"the route had turbulences, it was muddy, rosy, revolting, honeyed, distasteful, so on and so forth.
Graciously we are still together.
October 16th 2003, in retrospect, was one of the happiest days of my life; still is.
Van and Adjoa have three kids together, a desire the actor says he and his wife have always had.
Final post, assuredly. Lol 23/14 years ago I found my wife simpatico in every respect. Time, space, maturity etc changed that but we have been uncompromising with the number of kids we wanted, three. Singing, 'We started off as 2 now we're 5' (my version of 'started from the bottom now we're here'. You are considered to be nexus but I am still head of the house. With that concept the kids are sometimes betwixt and between but you know where they gravitate eventually, lol. It is an indupitable fact that you are a loving and remarkable wife. Envious by all my very few friends (y'all can not disagree o, it's my anniversary, when yours is up write whatever I will agree to it, lol). I love you and we thank God for yet another year. #ygf #vanvickerbrand
Congratulations to the Ghanaian couple!