Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa have been married for an admirable 14 years.

The couple have actually known each other for 23 long years, and according to the actor, it has been an absolute delight to watch his sweetheart's "face and body metamorphose..."



Sharing multiple collages, mostly unauthorised copies of his wife's old pictures on his Instagram timeline yesterday, October 16 2017, the actor says;

"the route had turbulences, it was muddy, rosy, revolting, honeyed, distasteful, so on and so forth.

Graciously we are still together.

October 16th 2003, in retrospect, was one of the happiest days of my life; still is.

Van and Adjoa have three kids together, a desire the actor says he and his wife have always had.



"23/14 years ago I found my wife simpatico in every respect.

Time, space, maturity etc changed that but we have been uncompromising with the number of kids we wanted, three."

Congratulations to the Ghanaian couple!