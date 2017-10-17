Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Van Vicker :  Ghanaian movie star celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with old photos

Van Vicker Ghanaian movie star celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with old photos

Van Vicker's wedding anniversary this year is all about love, growth and 14 years of true happiness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa share a kiss. They have been married for 14 years. play

Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa share a kiss. They have been married for 14 years.

(Amore)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Popular Ghanaian actor, Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa have been married for an admirable 14 years.

The couple have actually known each other for 23 long years, and according to the actor, it has been an absolute delight to watch his sweetheart's "face and body metamorphose..."


Sharing multiple collages, mostly unauthorised copies of his wife's old pictures on his Instagram timeline yesterday, October 16 2017, the actor says;

"the route had turbulences, it was muddy, rosy, revolting, honeyed, distasteful, so on and so forth.

Graciously we are still together.

ALSO READ: "Game of Thrones'" Sophie Turner is engaged!

October 16th 2003, in retrospect, was one of the happiest days of my life; still is.

Van and Adjoa have three kids together, a desire the actor says he and his wife have always had.

Final post, assuredly. Lol 23/14 years ago I found my wife simpatico in every respect. Time, space, maturity etc changed that but we have been uncompromising with the number of kids we wanted, three. Singing, 'We started off as 2 now we're 5' (my version of 'started from the bottom now we're here'. You are considered to be nexus but I am still head of the house. With that concept the kids are sometimes betwixt and between but you know where they gravitate eventually, lol. It is an indupitable fact that you are a loving and remarkable wife. Envious by all my very few friends (y'all can not disagree o, it's my anniversary, when yours is up write whatever I will agree to it, lol). I love you and we thank God for yet another year. #ygf #vanvickerbrand

A post shared by van vicker (@iam_vanvicker) on


"23/14 years ago I found my wife simpatico in every respect.

Time, space, maturity etc changed that but we have been uncompromising with the number of kids we wanted, three."

Congratulations to the Ghanaian couple!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun weddingbullet
2 Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's weddingbullet
3 Relationship Talk I really want him but distance stands between usbullet

Related Articles

Blossom Chukwujekwu Actor, wife celebrate first wedding anniversary
Pulse List 5 trendiest weddings of 2017 so far
Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
Sophie Turner "Game of Thrones" star actress is engaged!
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]
#TheCasuals17 Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!
Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun wedding
Pick A Side Big Nigerian wedding party or a destination wedding?
Rose Leslie Jon Snow's fiancee shows off engagement ring
Toyin Abraham Actress announces engagement on Instagram?

Relationships & Weddings

Blossom and Maureen celebrate their first wedding anniversary.
Blossom Chukwujekwu Actor, wife celebrate first wedding anniversary
Yomi Casual and Grace Onuoha wed in October 2017.
Pulse List 5 trendiest weddings of 2017 so far
Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark is engaged.
Sophie Turner "Game of Thrones" star actress is engaged!
DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]