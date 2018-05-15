TY Danjuma's son, Theo & European girlfriend are engaged!

news

Theo, son of billionaire and former Minister of Defense; Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, and his girlfriend, Louise Green are engaged!

Louise Green and the billionaire's son have been together for about three years, according to Linda Ikeji's Blog.

With a cute Instagram picture of the couple posted to confirm the exciting news of her engagement, Louise writes the following hashtags:

''#isaidyes #islandlife #ido#stayingforever #justeunclou #willdo#fiance''



Linda Ikeji's blog also reports that Theo and Louise were in attendance in Morocco in 2017 when Theo's elder brother, Ishaya wed former Miss World Agbani Darego in 2017.

Big, big congrats to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

Agbani Darego and Ishaya Danjuma's destination wedding

The beauty queen married her sweetheart, Ishaya Danjuma in Marrakech, Morocco on Saturday, April 8, 2017.

She literally blew our breaths away when she announced the low-key wedding on Instagram few hours after it was done.



The bride made the announcement by sharing a pic of herself in a gorgeous low-backed sheath wedding dress, standing in an embrace with her groom who looked so smooth in a classic grey suit.