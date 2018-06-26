Tunde, Wunmi Obe celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

news

Tunde and Wunmi Obe aka T.W.O are making the 20th anniversary of their wedding on June 25 2018.

The veteran musicians got hitched way back in 1998 and they are still thrilled to be together all these years after that big happy day.

Tunde's commemorative message on social media expresses his gladness for having the right person to fulfil his life's dreams with for 30 years as a friend and 20 years as his partner.

ALSO READ: Wedding anniversaries called by their traditional names

"All our dreams came true, sweetheart... Couldn't have had a better person by my side through this life's journey... You get me! I Love You till infinity & beyond!" his tweet reads. The tweet was posted yesterday, June 25, 2018.

Happy anniversary to the couple from Pulse Weddings.