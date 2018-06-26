Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Tunde, Wunmi Obe celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Tunde, Wunmi Obe Veteran artistes celebrate 20th wedding anniversary

Congratulations to Tunde and Wunmi Obe, whose marriage has stood the test of two decades.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Tunde, Wunmi Obe celebrate 20th wedding anniversary play

Tunde and Wunmi Obe; married for 20 years

(Twitter/Wunmi Obe)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Tunde and Wunmi Obe aka T.W.O are making the 20th anniversary of their wedding on June 25 2018.

The veteran musicians got hitched way back in 1998 and they are still thrilled to be together all these years after that big happy day.

 

Tunde's commemorative message on social media expresses his gladness for having the right person to fulfil his life's dreams with for 30 years as a friend and 20 years as his partner.

ALSO READ: Wedding anniversaries called by their traditional names

Tunde and Wunmi Obe have been married for 19 years in 2017 play Tunde and Wunmi Obe have been married for 20 years in 2018. (Twitter/Tunde Obe)

"All our dreams came true, sweetheart... Couldn't have had a better person by my side through this life's journey... You get me! I Love You till infinity & beyond!" his tweet reads. The tweet was posted yesterday, June 25, 2018.

Happy anniversary to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seenbullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
3 Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky She says she loves me but she doesn't show it
Love Tips What emotional intelligence means and how it helps relationships
Relationships 5 struggles of dating someone with a poor sense of humour
Relationship Issues Sure ways to spot an emotionally abusive partner
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm just so confused
Rose Leslie, Kit Harrington "Game of Thrones" stars tie the knot in Scotland!
World Cup 2018 This pre-wedding shoot is a tribute to the Super Eagles; it's such a winner!
Relationship Talk With Bukky Should I give in to my boyfriend's demand for sex?
Love & Sex How to cope with sexual urges in celibate relationships
Love Thursday This is why an ability to overlook offences is necessary for healthy relationships

Relationships & Weddings

5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship
Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your relationship
5 signs she is using you to get over her ex
Relationship Tips 8 early signs of a bad boyfriend
Confusion and worry.
Relationship Talk With Bukky She says she loves me but she doesn't show it
How to keep your love strong & beautiful beyond 10 years
Love Tips What emotional intelligence means and how it helps relationships