Toyin Abraham shows off lovely engagement ring

news

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham is showing us more of her gorgeous engagement ring and giving off all the beautiful glow that comes it - and we can't get enough of her!

The talented actress who recently got engaged to her boo takes to Instagram, looking like hibiscus in a smashing yellow dress, to share some good vibes and show us one more time, the band that's evidence of her engagement.

As caption for the photo, the actress writes to her fans [we're also Team #ToyinTitans, by the way]:

"You make me smile. You don't have to do anything. Be the humble reason someone smile today. Be the reason someone feels loved and believes in the goodness in people."

ALSO READ: How to live your best life while waiting for the love of your life

Engagement

Toyin Abraham first sparked rumours of her engagement in October 2017 when she shared a clip on Instagram in which a sparkling band on her ring finger.

She conveniently omitted to say anything about the ring in that post but the seed was already planted in our well-wishing hearts.

The actress' engagement finally became confirmed just last month, when Broadway TV reported, on the confirmation of Toyin's PR team, that she's indeed got engaged she reportedly said yes to her man on May 17 2018 in front of her family and friends.