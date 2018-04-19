Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This Nigerian's proposal on a Kenyan safari is love & travel goals

Pulse Weddings This Nigerian's proposal on a Kenyan safari is beyond beautiful

Nigerian boyfriend, Duncan Daniels proposes to his American bae on a Kenyan safari and creates these super-special memories...

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nigerian boyfriend, Duncan Daniel's proposal to his American bae on a Kenyan safari, and all the marvellous pictures it birthed are perfect love & travel goals - hands down!

Duncan is a Nigerian rock artiste and music producer based in America.

This Nigerian's proposal on a Kenyan safari is beyond beautiful play

This Nigerian's engagement pictures are love & travel goals

(Mara Macdonald)

 

During a trip to Kenya with girlfriend Gaby Veldman to visit the magnificent natural beauties the country holds in abundance, the musician goes down on one knee and asks Gaby to spend the rest of her life with him.

This Nigerian's proposal on a Kenyan safari is love &amp; travel goals play

This Nigerian's proposal on a Kenyan safari is love & travel goals

(Mara Macdonald)

 

The delighted girlfriend delivered the desired response - a heartwarming 'yes.'

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar's stepson ties the knot in Dubai destination wedding

Postby

 
"Seven counties and Four continents later, She agreed to spend the rest of her life with me. Yup! She said yes!! I am the luckiest man alive right now because of you. It’s official, we are getting married!" writes Duncan on a Facebook post containing a gallery of beautiful, intimate and scenic photos captured by Mara Macdonald.

Congratulations to Duncan and Gaby; whom we wish nothing but an exciting future ahead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar Former VP's stepson ties the knot in Dubai destination...bullet
2 Atiku Abubakar 5 details you probably missed about politician's...bullet
3 Millenials and love 5 signs that a girl is just wasting your timebullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend does not trust me at all
Pulse Weddings A nurse & doctor's beautiful wedding pictures
Relationship Tips How to get out of a one-sided relationship
Atiku Abubakar Politician's stepson & Nigerian celebrities with lavish Dubai weddings
Florence, Iyke Okechuckwu Nollywood actors celebrate 5th wedding anniversary
Relationship Tips 5 non-sexual ways to spice up your sex life
Relationship Talk With Bukky My priest says I can’t marry my girlfriend of 3 years
Pulse Weddings Chinwe & Kunle's sensational beach nuptials
Relationships How long does it take to get over an ex?
Pulse Weddings 5 things Nigerian brides need to stop immediately!

Relationships & Weddings

Actress celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary
Ivie Okujaye Actress celebrates 3rd wedding anniversary
Unhappy couple having an argument.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend does not trust me at all
A nurse & doctor's beautiful wedding pictures
Pulse Weddings A nurse & doctor's beautiful wedding pictures
Letting go of toxic relationships
Relationship Tips How to get out of a one-sided relationship