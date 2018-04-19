This Nigerian's engagement pictures are love & travel goals

news

Nigerian boyfriend, Duncan Daniel's proposal to his American bae on a Kenyan safari, and all the marvellous pictures it birthed are perfect love & travel goals - hands down!

Duncan is a Nigerian rock artiste and music producer based in America.

During a trip to Kenya with girlfriend Gaby Veldman to visit the magnificent natural beauties the country holds in abundance, the musician goes down on one knee and asks Gaby to spend the rest of her life with him.

The delighted girlfriend delivered the desired response - a heartwarming 'yes.'

"Seven counties and Four continents later, She agreed to spend the rest of her life with me. Yup! She said yes!! I am the luckiest man alive right now because of you. It’s official, we are getting married!" writes Duncan on a Facebook post containing a gallery of beautiful, intimate and scenic photos captured by Mara Macdonald.

Congratulations to Duncan and Gaby; whom we wish nothing but an exciting future ahead.