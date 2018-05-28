Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This is what it really means to be emotionally unavailable

Relationships This is what it really means to be emotionally unavailable

For many who can’t relate with the mental intricacies of the condition, there is a risk to be dismissive of it.

  • Published:
Why your Zodiac sign can't be blamed for your relationship failure. play This is what it really means to be emotionally unavailable (No More Jealousy)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When people say they are emotionally unavailable, what exactly do they mean?

According to American therapist, Jeremy Ortman, an adjunct faculty member in the counseling psychology department at Columbia University and a practitioner in New York City, being emotionally unavailable basically means keeping one's guard up, out of fear for what will happen after becoming intimate and vulnerable with someone.

For many people who do not suffer from this issue and can’t relate with the mental intricacies of it for those who do, there is a risk to be dismissive of the problem, and to continuously try to pressure the emotionally-unavailable into relationships.

Admittedly, these pressures may sometimes be implied, expressly-stated, intentional, unintentional, and may even come with good intentions, too!

Worst types of guys to fall in love with. play There's a risk of being insensitive to the struggle of people who have the problem of emotional unavailability. (The List.)


However, it is important to realise that sensitivity is key for those who are emotionally unavailable, because as Ortman puts it:

"From the outside, the threat might seem minimal, but for those who are emotionally unavailable, the message inside them is signaling danger.

"The prospect of getting close to someone is like standing at the edge of a dark abyss: Your body is feeling cautious, and you question whether it is worth it to take the leap."

ALSO READ: Why you should never try to buy your way into a relationship

How to know someone who is emotionally unavailable

One major sign of people who may be suffering from this is their quickness to pull out when an emotional or romantic relationship looks set to bloom.

I love him despite his girlfriend; what do I do? play If you find yourself pulling out every time a romantic situation, it could be a pointer at an emotional unavailability, (Health24)


Ortman says such people may be personable and engaged when they first start dating, but then pull back when the prospect of a deeper relationship comes up, he says.

Other people might just be afraid to talk about feelings, whether they're good or bad, Ortman says.

It can be scary to say, "I love you," or even just call someone their partner and they also tend to ghost  when the emotional connection starts to get really intense.

How to overcome the condition

The therapist says emotional unavailability can be turned on its head when people recognize it as a problem and address it activities like journaling, talking, or meditating as ways to make sense of your own feelings. Once you recognize your feelings and articulate what you are feeling, the journey is half-completed he says.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet
2 McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthybullet
3 For Men 3 romantic ways to let your woman know you love herbullet

Related Articles

For Guys Why you should never try to buy your way into a relationship
Relationships Why do single women find married men attractive?
Relationship Talk With Bukky What's the best way to approach a girl I like?
Iheoma Nnadi, Emmanuel Emenike See best pictures as MGBN 2014 weds Nigerian footballer
Joyce Jacob Popular makeup artist says yes to boyfriend's marriage proposal!
Wedding Anniversary Hafiz Oyetoro shares rag-to-riches love story after 15 years of marriage
Divorce Don advocates spiritual guidance for intending couples
Emmanuel Emenike Nigerian striker weds ex-beauty queen Iheoma
Relationship Talk With Bukky I think my girlfriend is cheating; should I confront her?
May D Singer proposes to Swedish girlfriend

Relationships & Weddings

15 questions you must ask bae before proposing
For Guys Why you should never try to buy your way into a relationship
What to do when you have an inappropriate attraction?
Relationships Why do single women find married men attractive?
Unhappy young man
Relationship Talk With Bukky What's the best way to approach a girl I like?
See best pictures as MGBN 2014 weds Nigerian footballer
Iheoma Nnadi, Emmanuel Emenike See best pictures as MGBN 2014 weds Nigerian footballer