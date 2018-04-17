Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

This is how long it'll take to get over a broken relationship.

Relationships How long does it take to get over an ex?

How many days, months or years does one need to move on completely from a breakup?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My husband has become really bad after just 8 years of marriage play How long does it take to get over an ex? (Essence)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When a relationship breaks up, how many days, months or years does one need to move on completely?

There's one theoretic way to figure it out: divide the duration of your relationship by two. So if you dated someone for two years and the relationship breaks up for some reason, this reasoning says you'd need one whole year to get over the breakup.

But this doesn't sound right, does it?

So how much time does one really need?

Truth is, there can be no pinpoint accuracy to this thing. First, people are so, so different from each other and their threshold for pain and hurt varies.

It's a no-brainer that what works for Shade will not be the same thing that'll work for Cythia. The amount of time needed for Femi to move on from his ex-girlfriend will not be the same amount of time required for Francis to do so.

To put a particular amount of time or period to it would be to live in denial of the science of human variation.

ALSO READ: Why seeking closure after a breakup is overrated

Factors that affect how quickly [or not] you move on

Elly Prior, one of Britain’s accredited couple's counselors, says there are seven main factors that will influence how hard it'll be to get over your failed relationship:

1. The length of the relationship or marriage.

2. How recently you split up.

3. How "intense" or even "obsessive" the relationship was.

4. How important it was to you.

5. How it ended.

6. Whether there was any domestic violence.

7. Whether or not the relationship was a committed one or just a random affair.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar Former VP's stepson ties the knot in Dubai destination...bullet
2 Adeniyi Johnson Toyin Abraham's ex-husband releases pre-wedding photosbullet
3 Too Sweet Physically challenged man rides bride-to-be down the aislebullet

Related Articles

Love In Nigeria What if your parents don't like who you intend to marry?
Atiku Abubakar 5 details you probably missed about politician's stepson's wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky We've been together for 2 years, but my man doesn't care about me
Relationship Tips 5 ways to get over your ex in a mature way
Love & Money Is it right to put your girlfriend on a monthly allowance?
Atiku Abubakar Former VP's stepson ties the knot in Dubai destination wedding
Nuptials Stephanie & Soji's perfect white wedding
Relationship Talk With Bukky How do I earn my girlfriend's trust?
Too Sweet Physically challenged man rides bride-to-be down the aisle
Adeniyi Johnson Toyin Abraham's ex-husband releases pre-wedding photos

Relationships & Weddings

Have you given it enough thought before saying 'I do'?
Pulse Weddings 5 things Nigerian brides need to stop immediately!
What if your parents don't like who you intend to marry?
Love In Nigeria What if your parents don't like who you intend to marry?
5 details on Atiku Abubakar's stepson's destination wedding
Atiku Abubakar 5 details you probably missed about politician's stepson's wedding
We've been together for 2 years, but my man doesn't care about me.
Relationship Talk With Bukky We've been together for 2 years, but my man doesn't care about me