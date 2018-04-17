This is how long it'll take to get over a broken relationship.

news

When a relationship breaks up, how many days, months or years does one need to move on completely?

There's one theoretic way to figure it out: divide the duration of your relationship by two. So if you dated someone for two years and the relationship breaks up for some reason, this reasoning says you'd need one whole year to get over the breakup.

But this doesn't sound right, does it?

So how much time does one really need?

Truth is, there can be no pinpoint accuracy to this thing. First, people are so, so different from each other and their threshold for pain and hurt varies.

It's a no-brainer that what works for Shade will not be the same thing that'll work for Cythia. The amount of time needed for Femi to move on from his ex-girlfriend will not be the same amount of time required for Francis to do so.

To put a particular amount of time or period to it would be to live in denial of the science of human variation.

Factors that affect how quickly [or not] you move on

Elly Prior, one of Britain’s accredited couple's counselors, says there are seven main factors that will influence how hard it'll be to get over your failed relationship:

1. The length of the relationship or marriage.

2. How recently you split up.

3. How "intense" or even "obsessive" the relationship was.

4. How important it was to you.

5. How it ended.

6. Whether there was any domestic violence.

7. Whether or not the relationship was a committed one or just a random affair.