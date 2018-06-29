Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Ladies, this is how boyfriend bullying affects your relationship

For Women What boyfriend bullying means & how it affects your relationship

Boyfriend bullying is a thing that you probably did not know before now, but now that you do, it's time to do better.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My girlfriend is always angry and sees no good in me play What boyfriend bullying means & how it affects your relationship (Omaha)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In case you are not familiar with the term emotional bullying, it simply refers to a situation where one person tries to get what they want by making others feel angry or afraid.

To properly contextualize this concept, it refers to a set of toxic behaviours a partner repeatedly does so as to get an emotional advantage over the other in a relationship and in more than few relationships, women are guilty of this.

Sometimes it is intentional and sometimes they do not even know what they are doing but as you’ll soon find out, even some of the actions referred to as cute and romantic are low key emotional bullying.

When you try to get something from your boyfriend or husband by emotionally-blackmailing him, it is bullying. A prime example is withholding sex until some other need is met.

7 things to always do if your partner is insecure play If you withhold sex till your boyfriend meets your financial needs, it is emotional bullying. (Big Stock)

 

If you are the type of girlfriend or wife who teases and then ‘cockblocks’ your husband just as he gets into the mood, it is emotional blackmail. Making him transfer money to you or paying for that weave before allowing him continue the sex is emotional bullying.

Other ways the act manifests is when you understand fully that your boyfriend or husband hates something and would rather not do such thing even in another life, yet you whine, cry and continuously hammer on that thing till he budges and does it just for your sake.

While partners are meant to do things for each other, there’s a time when demanding some things becomes selfish and insensitive to the other person true wishes.

ALSO READ: Why millennials are ghosting their way out of relationships

Another way boyfriend bullying manifests is in threatening to leave your boyfriend at the slightest provocation. It is toxicity at its worst when every little altercation with your man makes you scream that you are tired and fed up and you want to leave, even though you are only just angry at him at that moment and would never think of leaving him for real.

How do I make my boyfriend miss me? play If you keep threatening to leave, your boyfriend will take it serious one day and your pleas will fall on deaf ears. (Shutterstock)

 

Regularly making these threats with the hope of getting him to act right may only work for so long. At some point he’s going to really become fed up and ask to leave the relationship the next time you suggest it.

And this is only one of the reasons why emotional bullying is bad for your relationship.

In the bigger picture, every time you perform an act that amounts to bullying, you’re allowing resentment build up in your man’s heart, even though he suppresses his real needs and gives in so as to keep the peace in the relationship.

Eventually, the resentment will spill over and what will follow is either a partner who longer cares about your demands or who sees through your action, labels you manipulative and asks to leave the relationship.

Boyfriend bullying is a thing that you probably did not know before now, but now that you do, you know enough to do better.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend doesn't want anything...bullet
2 Berger To Ajah The important lessons we learnt along the waybullet
3 Relationship Tips Here are 3 situations that'll show your boo's real...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm thinking of leaving my husband for my ex; please advise me
Single & Searching 3 myths you need to stop believing immediately
Love Thursday This is how to know your partner's love language
Berger To Ajah The important lessons we learnt along the way
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby daddy wants me to be his 2nd wife, should I?
Relationship Wednesday How to know if he's in love or just being friendly with you
Relationship Tips Here are 3 situations that'll show your boo's real identity
McShayn's Love Thread Do you really need love to marry and stay married?
Pulse Weddings This Igbo bride, English groom are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend doesn't want anything to do with my pregnancy

Relationships & Weddings

5 signs that your boo is wasting your time
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm thinking of leaving my husband for my ex; please advise me
Unhappy woman
Single & Searching 3 myths you need to stop believing immediately
Love languages and how to best recognise them.
Love Thursday This is how to know your partner's love language
We've been together for 2 years, but my man doesn't care about me.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby daddy wants me to be his 2nd wife, should I?