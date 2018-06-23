This couple slay pre-wedding photos with Super Eagles jersey

news

The World Cup 2018 fever is still in effect, and this couple’s smashing pre-wedding pictures does not taps into that buzz to such a glorious effect, it also celebrates the Super Eagle super dope jersey and first win at the tournament holding in Russia.

Weddings photographer, Glitterati Photography shares the pictures on their Instagram page on June 22, 2018 and we just could not but fall in love with the couple whose happiness, good vibes and bright laughter fits perfectly into the mood of the world cup and the super eagle’s most recent win at the ongoing tournament.

Nigeria defeated Iceland in their second group game on Friday, May 22 2018, with both goals coming from attacker, Ahmed Musa.

This couple’s amazing, colourful and absolutely exciting pre-wedding photos pay tribute to that win, and you can see all of it in the gallery above!