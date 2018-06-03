Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

The royal couple to return wedding gifts worth millions

Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions

The duo is set to return the $12 million of free gifts they were sent for the Royal Wedding by to comply with strict royal rules.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The new Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Meghan are sending back hundreds of wedding gifts thought to be worth more than $12 million.

Following strict palace guidelines, royal aides are trying to stop companies from using the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a bid to get publicity.

READ ALSO: Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal

As a result, they are returning gift sent by business organizations.

Kensington Palace on receiving freebies from businesses say:

“When gifts are accepted, the consent of the Member of the Royal Family should be contingent upon the enterprise undertaking not to exploit the gift for commercial purposes.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions

 

Kensington Palace’s guidelines state: “Gifts offered by private individuals living in the UK not personally known to the Member of the Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself.”

READ ALSO: Meghan Markle gave us chills in a white Givenchy wedding gown

Harry and Meghan specifically requested well-wishers did not send gifts and instead donate to a list of chosen charities that champion issues that are close to their hearts.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau granted their request by issuing a statement on the couple’s wedding day to say the country would donate £29,000 to a youth charity called Jumpstart.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions play

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions

 

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden told reporters that on behalf of the country, New Zealand was making a £2,500 donation to a charity the supports children and families of prisoners called Pillars.

The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the country will make a donation to the Invictus Games charity, which is hosted in Sydney this year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian womenbullet
2 About-To-Wed 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of marriagebullet
3 For Men 15 truths your girlfriend never wants to admit to youbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips 5 reasons why couples who cuddle more are happier
Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like him
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why couples who cuddle more are happier
Duchess Of Sussex Here are 12 things Meghan Markle can't do as a royal
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like him

Relationships & Weddings

Kano Mass Wedding
Mass Wedding 13 couples exchange marriage vows in Abuja
How do I know if my crush loves me like I love him?
Relationship Talk With Bukky How do I know he loves me like I love him?
Julius Agwu, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary
Julius Agwu Comedian, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary!
Here are the signs that you are too needy
Relationships 6 ways to know a partner that's emotionally too needy