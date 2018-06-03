Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions

news

The new Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Meghan are sending back hundreds of wedding gifts thought to be worth more than $12 million.

Following strict palace guidelines, royal aides are trying to stop companies from using the new Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a bid to get publicity.

As a result, they are returning gift sent by business organizations.

Kensington Palace on receiving freebies from businesses say:

“When gifts are accepted, the consent of the Member of the Royal Family should be contingent upon the enterprise undertaking not to exploit the gift for commercial purposes.”

Kensington Palace’s guidelines state: “Gifts offered by private individuals living in the UK not personally known to the Member of the Royal Family should be refused where there are concerns about the propriety or motives of the donor or the gift itself.”

Harry and Meghan specifically requested well-wishers did not send gifts and instead donate to a list of chosen charities that champion issues that are close to their hearts.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau granted their request by issuing a statement on the couple’s wedding day to say the country would donate £29,000 to a youth charity called Jumpstart.

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Arden told reporters that on behalf of the country, New Zealand was making a £2,500 donation to a charity the supports children and families of prisoners called Pillars.

The Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the country will make a donation to the Invictus Games charity, which is hosted in Sydney this year.