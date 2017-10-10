Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Wedding Traditions :  The scary history of honeymoons

Wedding Traditions The scary history of honeymoons

Words like peace and happiness were however not originally used to describe honeymoons.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Honeymoons were never happy affair until civilization came along. play

Honeymoons were never happy affair until civilization came along.

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Naturally, what happens after many couples get hitched is an 'elopement' to a place where they spend the first few days [maybe weeks] of marriage together, happily soaking in the sun and enjoying the peace of each other’s presence.

Words like peace and happiness were however not originally used to describe honeymoons. In fact, the tradition has a dark, terrible history.

Back in medieval times, marriages could happen when a man snatched a woman and escaped with her.

Marriage by abduction has been practiced around the world and throughout history, especially before civilization.

According to Wikipedia, it still happens till this day in central Asia, the Caucasus region, and parts of Africa, and among peoples as diverse as the Hmong in Southeast Asia, the Tzeltal in Mexico, and the Romani in Europe.

play Honeymoons actually began from a culture of bride-snatching. (Pinterest)


The act is regarded now as a form of sex crime though, as opposed to a form of marriage.

ALSO READ: How brides began to wear veils

So after capturing a woman, the groom would run very far away with her to a safe location where her angry family members and kinsmen would not be able to find them.

The groom would remain in that distant land with the stolen bride for such a long time that the family would have no option but to give up the search and only then would he return.

play Honeymmons are different now. They're blissful and happens with the consent of the parties involved. (Potentash)


At other times, the groom would return only after he had impregnated the woman.

However due to civilization, the act changed.

According to wedding historian, Susan Waggoner, "later, it became customary for the groom to pay the father a bride price beforehand and to have a public ceremony before completing the 'abduction."

ALSO READ: African marriage practices that will freak you out

Eventually, with more civilization, the barbaric act became completely phased out but the tradition of  going away with the bride stuck, and remains till this day as honeymoons.

The word ‘honeymoon’ itself is actually gotten from the Scandinavian practice where couples would drink mead or fermented honey, during the first month of the marriage in order to increase their chances of making a baby in that first month.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Wedding Moments Couple does oral sex-themed wedding picturesbullet
2 Wedding Traditions African marriage practices that will freak you outbullet
3 Turnt Up! Lagos couple hire strippers for wedding reception [Video]bullet

Related Articles

Opinion Poll Should sex toys be permitted in relationships?
Relationships All you need to know before dating a lady who's been single for a long time
Nigerian Weddings How far would you go to make your ceremony the talk of the town?
Love & Sex Boy toys: The sexual relationship every guy should know about
Pulse Weddings Fab photos from Bukola & Bunmi's opulent nuptials
Relationship Talk Talking to ladies is difficult for me
Turnt Up! Lagos couple hire strippers for wedding reception [Video]
For The Ladies How to improve your sexual confidence
Wedding Moments Couple does oral sex-themed wedding pictures
Relationship Talk Should I ask for a relationship now or should I still chill?

Relationships & Weddings

Sex toys in relationships - cool or uncool?
Opinion Poll Should sex toys be permitted in relationships?
Being single could be so satisfying if you do it right.
Relationships All you need to know before dating a lady who's been single for a long time
Isiaq, the most excited groom ever?
Nigerian Weddings How far would you go to make your ceremony the talk of the town?
Here's all you need to know about boy toy relationships
Love & Sex Boy toys: The sexual relationship every guy should know about