American actress, Taraji P Henson is engaged and she’s super-excited to tell us about it!

The super-star actress’s boyfriend of two years, Kelvin Hayden, proposed during a date and with an Instagram post shared just an hour ago at the time of this post today May 14, 2018, the “Acrimony” and “Hidden Figures” actress is letting us all in on the great, great news.

Her announcement post on Instagram shows her ring-spotting hand clasped affectionately in her boyfriend’s with a dessert dish providing the perfect background for the heartmelting photo.

"I said yes y’all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #MothersDay gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!”



"#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!!” she writes for the gram.

Congratulations to Taraji from Pulse Weddings!