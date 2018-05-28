Stella Damasus, husband celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

news

Stella Damasus and Daniel Ademinokan celebrate their second wedding anniversary today, May 28, 2018 - and their commemorative love notes to each other on Instagram will have you all up in your feelings.

Stella the wifey says:

“Happy anniversary @dabishop007 my lover, my friend, my brother, my father, business partner and boss. Words cannot express how much you mean to me boo.

“I just want to appreciate you and also thank God for blessing me with an amazing husband. You have been there for me through thick and thin.

“You held my hand in my time of need and you prayed with me in my lowest moments. You brought me closer to God and taught our kids the word of God.



“You gave me the support I needed to do the things I love to do and gave me the FREEDOM to be me. You have given me much more than I asked for.

“It's truly my pleasure to share your company and I am honored to breathe the air that you breathe. I love the way you make me feel. Everyday you go out of your way to treat me like a queen and I hope that in some way I can even measure up to that.

“Thank you for allowing yourself to be used by God to change not just our lives but the lives of all who have experienced you.

“I love you so much and I am excited to share many more years with you my love. I pray that God gives me the wisdom to continue to be the best wife any man could ever ask for.

“Together we make magic and I can't wait to see what the future holds.”

Daniel the hubby says

"Happy Wedding Anniversary to my favourite couple in the world - US. @stelladamasus I've told you I'm not doing an epistle today. I just want to say that I love you and having you by my side as my wife is a great honor and blessing.

"Thank you for jumping through hoops with me, loving me, weathering the storm and being a part of every success story.

"When I think of the things we have achieved together as a team, I can't help but marvel at your awesomeness. You are God's answer to my prayers. Babe, I love you and I promise I won't file for divorce till we are 122 years old. Yeah. I've extended it by 2 years.

"Till then, continue to enjoy every inch of me. Hahaha!! Love you always boo#HappyWeddingAnniversary #StellaDamasus #DanielAdeminokan," he wrote.

Happy anniversary to the couple from Pulse Weddings.