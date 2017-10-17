In case you missed it, the 21-year-old British actress and her 28-year-old boo, Joe Jonas sent hearts fluttering worldwide when they simultaneously announced the beautiful engagement on Instagram on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

And you know what’s even more beautiful? THAT stunning diamond ring Joe proposed with!



The American singer, a member of boy band, DNCE, got down on a bent knee with a ring costing anywhere between £25k to £30k.

That’s a whopping ₦11.8million at least. But that’s not even what’s most impressive about the jewel.

According to certified gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue who has been speaking with Vogue, the ring includes a totally breathtaking pear-shaped center stone and weighs a whopping three carats—making it a ring fit for royalty and absolutely worthy of the Lady of Winterfell's approval.

And of course, as she reveals on her IG page later, she said “yes.”

Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement This is just one of MANY life milestones we'll share. Love you both #mophie #jophie #holymoly A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

Sophie who plays Sansa Stark in the ground-breaking series, “Game of Thrones” has had the supportive adoration of fans of the show since her big announcement, as well as congratulations from all corners.

He real life BFF and sister on the show, Arya [Maisie Williams] has also sent out a congratulatory shoutout to the actress, saying on Instagram that;

“Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement.

This is just one of many life milestones we'll share. Love you both.”

Cheers to Lady Sansa and her boo!