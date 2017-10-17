Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Sophie Turner Let's talk about GOT actress' adorable engagement ring

The 21-year-old just got a bedazzling diamond ring from her boo, setting hearts aflutter worldwide.

Sophie Turner's engagement ring is an amazing one.

(Instagram / SophieT)
 “Game of Thrones” star, Sophie Turner is engaged!

In case you missed it, the 21-year-old British actress and her 28-year-old boo, Joe Jonas sent hearts fluttering worldwide when they simultaneously announced the beautiful engagement on Instagram on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

Sophie Turner aka Sansa Stark is engaged. play Sansa Stark is engaged... in real life! (Elle UK)

And you know what’s even more beautiful? THAT stunning diamond ring Joe proposed with!

The American singer, a member of boy band, DNCE, got down on a bent knee with a ring costing anywhere between £25k to £30k.

play

That’s a whopping ₦11.8million at least. But that’s not even what’s most impressive about the jewel.
According to certified gemologist appraiser Deborah Villepigue who has been speaking with Vogue, the ring includes a totally breathtaking pear-shaped center stone and weighs a whopping three carats—making it a ring fit for royalty and absolutely worthy of the Lady of Winterfell's approval.

ALSO READ: Jon Snow announces engagement to "Game Of Thrones" girlfriend

And of course, as she reveals on her IG page later, she said “yes.”

Sophie who plays Sansa Stark in the ground-breaking series, “Game of Thrones” has had the supportive adoration of fans of the show since her big announcement, as well as congratulations from all corners.
He real life BFF and sister on the show, Arya [Maisie Williams] has also sent out a congratulatory shoutout to the actress, saying on Instagram that;

“Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement.

This is just one of many life milestones we'll share. Love you both.”

Cheers to Lady Sansa and her boo!

