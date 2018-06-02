Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Signs of a partner that's emotionally too needy

Relationships 6 ways to know a partner that's emotionally too needy

Not to worry - we have the solutions, too. You can be less needy and a lot happier in your relationship!

Here are the signs that you are too needy play

Here are the signs that you are too needy

(Pinterest)
For a relationship to exist, there needs to be two emotionally-mature person, who need each other without being too needy.

Being mature of course has to do with being able to stand on one's feet, to be able to handle one's self without assistance.

That we fall in love and enter into relationships does not mean that we cannot live life alone. It only means we are willing to give up some of our independence to someone we trust to not mess up with it.

However, there are people who take this notion too far.

They give up the whole of their independence and rely on their partner for almost everything that has to do with their wellbeing.

They usually end up a burden to their partner, who becomes emotionally overworked out and overwhelmed by this choking presence of such partner.

Being too emotionally needy tires your partner easily (BlackNerds)


These people have sunk too deep into neediness. They truly are exhausting and relating to them becomes a tiring cycle for their partners.

So, ask yourself; are you are emotionally independent?

The answer to that question depends on the answers you provide to the questions below.

1. Does the whole of your happiness depend on your partner?

2. Do you look to them to supply all your needs in love partner in love, sex, and support?

3. Can you comfortably make reasonable decisions on your own, or does your partner have to validate all your actions?

4. Do you have other activities to fill your days with, or do you idly count minutes till the next time you see them?

5. Is this relationship the center of your universe? How about relationships with other persons - friends, colleagues, family?

Do you get sad that he does not include you in everything he does (NewElegant)

6. Does it annoy you greatly if you are not included in every single one of your partner’s plans?

If you notice that you fall foul of any or many of these questions, it means you may be needier than normal and that is never a good thing for a relationship.

ALSO READ: 5 things they don't tell you about marriage

The good news is that you can reduce being a stress on your partner, you could be less attached and less emotionally-dependent on your partner.

Here are the 3 simple things you should do to achieve this:

1. Be less-suffocating

No matter how close you are to another person, it is unhealthy to spend all of your time with him or her. 

2. Upgrade your self-esteem

 If you honestly believe that you might be exhibiting behaviours linked to neediness, you need to start doing more things on your own.

You must also learn to feel more secure in your abilities and be more self-assured.

Learn to be more trusting (Shutterstock)

 

3. Drop the distrust

To drop this unneeded character, work on yourself till you reach that stage where you are more trusting of your partner and comfortable with the fact that they cannot be with you all day, everyday.

Working till these changes are evident in you will make you a happier, less-independent person and more valued by your partner.

They will know that you can be without them, but you have chosen not to live without them.

Now, doesn’t that sound just totally romantic to you?

