Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Should you marry a baby mama only because she has your kids?

Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby mama is untrustworthy; can I marry her for my kids' sake?

We have two kids already despite her unfaithfulness. Should I go ahead with marriage because of the kids?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Guys, you don't need to feel bad for not wanting to date a girl becuase she's broke. play Can I marry my unfaithful baby mama for the kids' sake? (WEM)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I have issue with trusting the mother of my two kids. It all started after the birth of my first child.

My child was less than one year when she told me that she would like to return back to school. So we both agreed that she should leave the child with my mum in Delta while she returned to Lagos to continue her education.

During this period I left Lagos to Delta to spend some time with my daughter when I received a call from a co-worker that my kid's mother is having an affair with someone in her office area. I called her attention to it, she denied it.

When I returned to Lagos I did my findings and discovered it was the truth so I confronted her. She said they were just business friends. Seven years later I've discovered they were not only dating but were also enjoying sex.

This time I confronted her again. She answered in the affirmative. Since then I don't trust her again.

We are not legally married now, but we have two kids already. Should I go ahead with marriage because of the kids?
_______________

Dear reader,

Kids are not meant to keep marriages together. Do not marry anyone just for the presence of kids. Really, this may not be what you want to hear but a marriage that’s bad won’t favour even the kids; and frankly, you wouldn’t be doing them any favours by marrying their mum if you do not really trust her.

This is because any marriage built on distrust is bound to become filled with animosity and resentment at some point. And from that point, the marriage just goes downhill.

ALSO READ: Is it OK to remain in a bad marriage just for the kids?

So why bother with something that’s clearly doomed to crash?

In my opinion, if you both can’t work out your differences to a point where all issues are trashed out and trust is established, I think you should just focus on training your kids and being the best parents to them.
_________________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Royals Princess Diana, Meghan Markle and a royal link with Nigerian womenbullet
2 About-To-Wed 5 things they don't tell you about marriagebullet
3 About-To-Wed 3 surprises you'll experience in your first year of...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky How do I know he loves me like I love him?
Relationship Talk My girlfriend couldn't swear that she hasn't been cheating on me
Bukky's Relationship Talk I dedicate all to him; he breaks up with me for no reason
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm scared I'll lose her friendship if I ask her to be mine
Relationship Talk With Bukky What's the best way to approach a girl I like?
Relationship Talk With Bukky I think my girlfriend is cheating; should I confront her?
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend no longer pays me attention like he used to
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girl wants to leave because I’m not confrontational enough
Relationship Talk With Bukky She likes me only when we are together
Relationship Talk With Bukky Do I have to tell my boyfriend that I've once been pregnant?

Relationships & Weddings

Colourful photos from Dora Akunyili's daughter's Igbo traditional wedding
Dora Akunyili Colourful photos from late minister's daughter's Igbo traditional wedding
My boyfriend’s ex wants to snatch him from me.
Relationship Talk With Bukky We're engaged but his family doesn't think I'm good enough
Do they really love you as they claim
Relationships 5 ways to know a partner who loves you for the wrong reasons
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning wedding gifts worth millions
Royal Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to return wedding gifts worth millions