She's perfect but she doesn't have a university education

Dear Bukky,

I fell in love with a lady in my church. After getting along with her, I realized she has not gone to school yet, higher institution I mean.

I am a working class person and I love her very much. Please should I follow my mind because she is just the way and what I want in a woman.

Please advise me.

Dear reader,

You are not the only one in a dilemma as this. This answer here will give you more insight into what I think about education and finding the right one.

That said, I want to assure you that it is OK to go ahead with this woman if she is everything you have ever wanted in a woman.

There is no perfection anywhere and people make compromises and concessions all the time. Consider the lady’s lack of university education one to make on your part.

In any case, a university degree does not count for much in the grand scheme of things if she has a sharp mind and can communicate. I think those are the real things she needs. Learning is not confined to the four walls of higher institutions. Besides, who says she still can’t get that degree? It’s never too late to enroll for a part-time course or to seek admission into the National Open University.

A lack of formal university education is not such a big deal and you should not let it stand in your way.

