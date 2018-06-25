She says she loves me but she doesn't show it

news

Dear Bukky,

I have been dating this girl for over a year, though I’m not perfect and there have been times when I wronged her, and I asked for forgiveness and there were also times she wronged me, too.

But she always claims that she loves me but I don't see it. I complain and she tells me she loves me but she just doesn't like showing it.

She won’t call until I call. She won't text most times until I text. She always wants me to apologize even when she is the one who has done wrong. She always nags, every time she walks up to me and tells me it's over and I will beg her only for her to then say, she didn't mean it.

She belittles me all the time. Last week we had just a minor misunderstanding, and she walked into my room and told me it’s over. I was very angry and I told her to leave. I called and she said that I am meant to apologize because I walked her out of my room.

I love this girl so, so much but she does not show a single fact that she loves me, since that incident she just called that day which I missed due to the fact that I was mad at her after that day she never called or even send a text.

I was the one calling and asking why she could not even check on me after she hurt me.

Please I need your advice on what to do because I can't simply get my mind off this girl, but it seems I’m on a wrong path.

Dear reader,

Yes, you guessed right – you are indeed on a wrong path.

Love is not meant to be that way. That’s toxic behavior, and healthy relationships do not roll like that.

See, if we all had to date everyone we loved, it would be a mad disaster. Love alone is not enough. How about compatibility and the synergy between you and the person you claim to love. How good are they fr your peace of mind?

This woman sounds like someone who is not good for you. I do not know the extent of your relations with her so I can’t be sure of how you treat her back. But if this email is anything to go by, I don’t think this is a relationship to continue except something changes very quickly, and permanently.

Constantly playing the ‘breakup game’ is bad and you should communicate this to her, alongside your need for more healthy displays of love from her.

If she’s always doing that and refuses to change even after that communication, please, for the sake of your sanity, quit that relationship, for good.

It does not matter how far you have gone on a wrong path, keeping at it won’t take you to your destination. It is wiser to turn back and take the right path.

