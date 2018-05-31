Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

See Mo'Cheddah's stunning traditional wedding outfit

Mo'Cheddah See singer's stunning photo from traditional wedding

The singer and fashionista glows in the pictures from her happy day, May 30, 2018.

See Mo'Cheddah's stunning photo from traditional wedding play

Mo'Cheddah looking gorgeous in her traditional wedding outfit

(Instagram / BM Pro)
Singer Mo’Cheddah and her fiancé Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi got hitched in Lagos on Wednesday, May 30 2018.

The surprise wedding sees the beautiful fashionista and her boo tie the knot in front of family and friends in accordance with Yoruba traditional rites.

So for her big day, Mo, whose real name is Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi was a gorgeous sight in  tan  Yoruba native blouse, matched with a headgear of a darker shade of tan.

ALSO READ: Yoruba princess & beau glow in pre-wedding pictures

Her traditional look was complemented with a huge neckbead hanging low in front of her, and a smaller necklace sitting pretty just above her accentuated cleavage.


What completes her look is a perfectly-done bridal make-over by BM Pro and a smile of satisfaction on the bride's face.

Cheers, and a huge congratulations to Mo'Cheddah and her zaddy from Pulse Weddings.

