Singer Mo’Cheddah and her fiancé Bukunyi Olateru-Olagbegi got hitched in Lagos on Wednesday, May 30 2018.

The surprise wedding sees the beautiful fashionista and her boo tie the knot in front of family and friends in accordance with Yoruba traditional rites.

So for her big day, Mo, whose real name is Modupe-Oreoluwa Oyeyemi was a gorgeous sight in tan Yoruba native blouse, matched with a headgear of a darker shade of tan.

Her traditional look was complemented with a huge neckbead hanging low in front of her, and a smaller necklace sitting pretty just above her accentuated cleavage.



What completes her look is a perfectly-done bridal make-over by BM Pro and a smile of satisfaction on the bride's face.

Cheers, and a huge congratulations to Mo'Cheddah and her zaddy from Pulse Weddings.