Pastor Sam Adeyemi is gushing about his lovely wife, Adenike, as their marriage clocks its silver jubilee today, May 1, 2018.

The man of God took to his Twitter page to once again remind his lovely wife of how much he loves her, sharing a loved up photo of the both of them together.

Happy 25th wedding anniversary to them!