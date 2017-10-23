Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Relationship Talk :  How do I seek bae's attention without appearing too needy?

I noticed her attitude changed towards me recently. She now acts cold to me.

She wants to leave after eight months. play

She wants to leave after eight months.

(Shutterstock)
Dear Bukky,

I’ve been with this particular lady for eight months now.

I noticed her attitude changed towards me recently and I talked to her about it.

She told me she's too young to be in a relationship (after 8 months) and that she’d need me to wait for her.

The problem isn't the waiting. I just can’t seem to understand her anymore. She acts cold towards me.

Even when she's online she prefers chatting with other people and hardly responds to my messages.

What are the steps I need to take to present myself as not being needy and also not to push her away?
Dear reader,

I advise that you read between the lines. Being unready for a relationship is just a code for ‘no longer interested.’

I mean, haven’t you guys been in a relationship for eight months prior to this announcement?

In my opinion, this is more or less her way of getting out without saying the words expressly.

I’d treat the relationship as over if I were you.

There’s a reason she’s not replying your messages and acting cold towards you.

I think you need to take the hint and just move on with your life.
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail,  include your location and detail your issues to relationships@pulse.ng.

I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

