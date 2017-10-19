Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Relationship Talk :  How do I make her forgive my lie?

Since I confessed the truth to her, things between us changed for the negative.

Dear Bukky,

I have been having issues with someone I really care about.

To be honest, I was the cause of everything that happened between us. This lady cared for everything about me but I kept up a lie for a long time.

To get her attention when we just met, I lied about having a sister who bears her name. When we became so close and she kept asking to meet that sister of mine, I had to just tell her about the lie I told because I could no longer keep up the lie.

And since I confessed the truth to her, things between us changed for the negative.

She claims to have forgotten me she had already forgiven me but sometimes she acts strange and even aggressively. I’ve had to adapt with the situation but things are no longer as they once were.

She’s moodier now and treats me like a stranger. She doesn't call me as she used to and when I do, she ends the calls abruptly.

She claims to be busy whenever I ask to see her or take her on a date. I actually considered overdosing on drugs because I broke her heart.

All the gifts I got her have now made the situation better, only seemingly worse.

I know it’s my fault but please help me on what to do.
__________________

Dear reader,

There aren’t two ways to this thing – you just have to change, keep apologizing and hope she gives you a second chance.

Only she has the discretion to forgive and actually take you back. Of course, she could forgive and just move on.

Since you know her better, I suggest you know the things she likes most and don’t stop doing them.

Give her some space to gather her thought and reevaluate her stance – whether she wants to be with you or not – but make sure you do not completely disappear from the picture.

At some point she’s either going to take you back or make it clear that she’s never coming back to you

You still have to give it a shot though.

And about considering suicide, I think that’s being overreactive. You took an unwise step and the mistake is being punished already. No need to take your life.

Nothing is ever that serious.

Please just stay alive and get your babe back.
___________________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail,  include your location and detail your issues to relationships@pulse.ng.

I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
