Relationship Goals :  5 attributes of a power couple

A power couple is made up of a man and a woman who are individually doing exploits and together they are great.

Power couple are amiable because both individuals are worthy of emulation and lot of people look up to them. So incase you and your spouse aspire to be a power couple here are five attributes of a power couple you must know

They are great individually

This is one strong quality of a power couple. As individuals they are great at whatever they do and are not necessarily dependent. A good example is Fela and Tara Durotoye. Power couples are unique in their different ways.

They are great together

Imagine two great forces combining together. This is the exact picture of a power couple. Not only are the great on their own, but they are also great together. Although one might slightly have more recognition than the other the fact remains that together they form a great team. They understand team spirit.

Support each other

There is nothing like the support of the one you love. The support will definitely keep you going and aspiring to do more. They look up to their partner for support whenever it's needed. They got each other's back.

No bad blood

This is one great attribute of a power couple. Regardless of how well one is doing, the other won't be envious rather they see their partner's success as their own also. They acknowledge that they are not in a competition. They understand that envy will get them nowhere rather encouragement and determination will.

They are Influencers

They influence even the smallest community they are in. They have a vision and are driven by it and they have a mindset to make a change.

The truth is that most power couples of today did not start out as power couples. Over the years, the drive from their spouse as well as their own personal determination earned them the title "power couple" They did not become power couple overnight.

There would have been a lot behind the scene but the most important thing is that they have each other and that to them is greatness. You and your spouse can also be a power couple.

Article by Muhammad Adenowo