Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Pulse Weddings :  Itse & Omoh show tender loving & playfulness in pre-wedding pictures

Pulse Weddings Itse & Omoh show tender loving & playfulness in pre-wedding pictures

The lovable couple combines romance and playfulness in their pre-wedding pictures - and we love, love every moment!

  • Published:
Itse & Omoh show tender loving & cheerful playfulness in pre-wedding pictures. play

Itse & Omoh show tender loving & cheerful playfulness in pre-wedding pictures.

(Klala Photography)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Once in awhile, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale.

And no fairy tale could be as perfect in this moment as Itse and Omoh's!

Itse &amp; Omoh's pre-wedding pictures are simply romantic. play A hundred hearts would be too few to carry all my love for you. A thousand, still insufficient. (Klala Photography)


The lovey-dovey pair have just had an intimate photo session as they eagerly anticipate their big day; creating some of the most beautiful love-up images we've seen in a while - and oh, we've really seen quite a lot.

ALSO READ: The trendiest weddings of year 2017 so far

From warm smiles shared in cozy companionship, to unforced laughters exchanged at inside jokes and picturesque sunset poses on the sea shores of Lagos, the sweethearts have our hearts filling up with so much love.

Itse &amp; Omoh's pre-wedding pictures are simply romantic. play These sweethearts have our hearts filling up with so much love. (Klala Photography)


The couple's moments of love and magic were all brilliantly captured Klala Photography, and can be found in our colourful gallery below.
_______________

Credit:
Mua: @tiara_impeccablebeauty
Location: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel
Prewedding video: @klalafilms
Photo: @klalaphotography
Hair: @hairbysleame

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun weddingbullet
2 Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's weddingbullet
3 Relationship Talk I really want him but distance stands between usbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra
Relationship Talk He's taking too long to ask me out; what do I do?
Sophie Turner Let's talk about GOT actress' adorable engagement ring
Van Vicker Ghanaian movie star celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with old photos
Blossom Chukwujekwu Actor, wife celebrate first wedding anniversary
Pulse List 5 trendiest weddings of 2017 so far
Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
Sophie Turner "Game of Thrones" star actress is engaged!
Relationship Talk I really want him but distance stands between us
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]

Relationships & Weddings

Idimma & Ikenna's Anambra wedding was so, so delightful.
Pulse Weddings Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra
I like him but he's not asking me out yet.
Relationship Talk He's taking too long to ask me out; what do I do?
Sophie Turner's engagement ring is an amazing one.
Sophie Turner Let's talk about GOT actress' adorable engagement ring
Van Vicker and his wife, Adjoa share a kiss. They have been married for 14 years.
Van Vicker Ghanaian movie star celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with old photos