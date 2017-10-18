Pulse Weddings :  Itse & Omoh show tender loving & playfulness in pre-wedding pictures

Once in awhile, right in the middle of an ordinary life, love gives us a fairy tale.

And no fairy tale could be as perfect in this moment as Itse and Omoh's!



The lovey-dovey pair have just had an intimate photo session as they eagerly anticipate their big day; creating some of the most beautiful love-up images we've seen in a while - and oh, we've really seen quite a lot.

ALSO READ: The trendiest weddings of year 2017 so far

From warm smiles shared in cozy companionship, to unforced laughters exchanged at inside jokes and picturesque sunset poses on the sea shores of Lagos, the sweethearts have our hearts filling up with so much love.



The couple's moments of love and magic were all brilliantly captured Klala Photography, and can be found in our colourful gallery below.

_______________

Credit:

Mua: @tiara_impeccablebeauty

Location: @ceosayavethinteriors_and_hotel

Prewedding video: @klalafilms

Photo: @klalaphotography

Hair: @hairbysleame