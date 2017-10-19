Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Pulse Weddings :  Aminah & Yusuf share lovely pre-wedding pictures

Pulse Weddings Aminah & Yusuf share lovely pre-wedding pictures

Cheers to the police officer and the love of his life.

  • Published:
Aminah and Yusuf will tie the knot soon and they look pretty chuffed about it. play

Aminah and Yusuf will tie the knot soon and they look pretty chuffed about it.

(Gaze)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When you look for the right person, you might end up with the wrong one.

But when you just sit by the corner and wait, he just might come right along and share the corner with you.

Pretty bride-to-be. Amina Ahmadu relates with these words as she and Yusuf Kamordeen, the love of her life prepare to walk down the aisle in coming months.

Aminah &amp; Yusuf's lovely pre-wedding pictures play

Aminah & Yusuf's lovely pre-wedding pictures

(Gaze)


The pair met in 2016 at the Fifth Chukka during a polo tournament in Kaduna.

ALSO READ: Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra

The groom-to-be, who is Seyi Tinubu's Chief Security Officer, couldn't resist the strong attraction that pulled him to the gentle, soft-spoken Amina on that very first day.

Aminah &amp; Yusuf's lovely pre-wedding pictures play

Aminah & Yusuf's lovely pre-wedding pictures

(Gaze)


And nearly one year down the line, cupid's magic is still as potent on them as they now eagerly expect their big day in December, 2017.

They've released their beautiful prewedding pictures, all of which you'll find in the gallery below.

Cheers to Aminah and Yusuff from Pulse Weddings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationships Tips 4 great reasons why you need sex counselling with...bullet
2 Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun weddingbullet
3 Pulse List 5 trendiest weddings of 2017 so farbullet

Related Articles

Gucci Mane Rapper & bride shine bright in lavish wedding
Pulse Weddings Itse & Omoh show tender loving & playfulness in pre-wedding pictures
Pulse Weddings Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra
Pulse List 5 trendiest weddings of 2017 so far
Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
#TheCasuals17 Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]
Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun wedding
Pick A Side Big Nigerian wedding party or a destination wedding?
Toyin Abraham Actress announces engagement on Instagram?

Relationships & Weddings

An intimate couple.
Love Thursday How to maintain thrilling sex & a perfect bond with your boo
Awkward moments you get after sleeping with a close friend.
Be Warned 5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend
I hate untruthful guys.
Relationship Talk How do I make her forgive my lie?
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are married.
Gucci Mane Rapper & bride shine bright in lavish wedding