Pulse Weddings :  Aminah & Yusuf share lovely pre-wedding pictures

When you look for the right person, you might end up with the wrong one.

But when you just sit by the corner and wait, he just might come right along and share the corner with you.

Pretty bride-to-be. Amina Ahmadu relates with these words as she and Yusuf Kamordeen, the love of her life prepare to walk down the aisle in coming months.



The pair met in 2016 at the Fifth Chukka during a polo tournament in Kaduna.

The groom-to-be, who is Seyi Tinubu's Chief Security Officer, couldn't resist the strong attraction that pulled him to the gentle, soft-spoken Amina on that very first day.



And nearly one year down the line, cupid's magic is still as potent on them as they now eagerly expect their big day in December, 2017.

They've released their beautiful prewedding pictures, all of which you'll find in the gallery below.

Cheers to Aminah and Yusuff from Pulse Weddings.