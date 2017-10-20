Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Love Like A Party :  12 years after, prince marries woman he met at a Nightclub

...simply because in dreams and in love there are no impossibilities.

Prince & Princess Makonnen Haile Selassie tie the knot after meeting at a nightclub. play

(Instagram / Chezariana)
A real life prince actually found the love of his life in an American night club and they've just had an unbelievably magnificent royal wedding that's giving everyone the feels.

In a once-in-an-age scenario, Prince Yoel met Ariana Austin a Washington DC philanthropist at a club in the Washington DC-area called Pearl.

That was as far back as 2005, and before the night was over, Joel [as the prince introduced himself] already told  Ariana; “you’re going to be my girlfriend.”

play 12 years after, Ethiopian prince marries woman he met at a Nightclub. (Instagram / Favoredbyyodit)

The couple’s fairytale began after that and Ariana soon got to know that her new boyfriend was in fact Prince Yoel Makonnen, the 35-year-old great-grandson of Haile Selassie who was the last emperor of Ethiopia.

As fortune would have it, Ariana is also the granddaughter of the lord of Georgetown. Georgetown is the capital city of Guyana, a South American country.

ALSO READ: Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at Yomi Casual's wedding

Over a decade down the line and the pair have had their big, royal wedding; a ceremony that’s being tagged as a real-life depiction of  “Coming To America.”

play The lovely ceremony took place at the Debre Genet Medhane Alem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Temple Hills, Md. (Instagram / Ausettua)

They pair write on their wedding website;

"We’ve always believed that when it came to our love — it was written — and we’re thrilled to experience the next chapter unfold.

Ariana the excited bride tells The New York Times;

“I think we both had this feeling that this was our destiny…But I felt like I had things that I had to do.”

play Ariana the granddaughter of the lord of Georgetown the capital city of Guyana, a South American country. (Instagram / Weddingdigestnaija)

The lovely ceremony took place at the Debre Genet Medhane Alem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Temple Hills, Md, complete with royal capes and crowns.

As expected, the reception was just as lit – a photo booth, a candy table and loads of Bob Marley and Marvin Gaye.

Apparently, in dreams and in love there are no impossibilities.

