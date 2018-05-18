news

Prince Charles, the father of the groom will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding tomorrow, after her father chose to not come for the wedding.

An official statement released on Friday, May 18, by Kensington Royal Palace confirms that:

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way,”

Why is the bride's father not walking his daughter down the aisle?

Thomas Markle, the father of the bride was to walk his daughter down the aisle until he pulled out on Monday following his paparazzi scandal.



Thomas allegedly linked up with paparazzi to stage photos of him preparing for the wedding.

Pictures of him reading a book about Britain, checking out the couple's engagement photos on a computer, and trying outfits for the ceremony first melted hearts online before it was then discovered that the pictures were not original.

The controversy sparked by the allegedly fake photos caused the actress' father to pull out of the ceremony.



The bride's mother, Doria Ragland will however be with her in the car that escorts her to the wedding.