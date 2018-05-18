Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Meghan Markle asks her groom's father to walk her down the aisle

Royal Wedding Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle

Following her father's decision to not come for the wedding, Harry's father will now walk Meghan down the aisle.

  • Published:
Prince Charles to walk Meghan Markle down the aisle play

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle for the Royal Wedding

(Euro)
Prince Charles, the father of the groom will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle at the royal wedding tomorrow, after her father chose to not come for the wedding.

An official statement released on Friday, May 18, by Kensington Royal Palace confirms that:

"Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day.

"The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way,”

ALSO READ: This is what Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's wedding cake looks like

Why is the bride's father not walking his daughter down the aisle?

Thomas Markle, the father of the bride was to walk his daughter down the aisle until he pulled out on Monday following his paparazzi scandal.

play


Thomas allegedly linked up with paparazzi to stage photos of him preparing for the wedding.

Pictures of him reading a book about Britain, checking out the couple's engagement photos on a computer, and trying outfits for the ceremony first melted hearts online before it was then discovered that the pictures were not original.

The controversy sparked by the allegedly fake photos caused the actress' father to pull out of the ceremony.

play The bride's mum [right] will be with her on her big day. (The Sun)


The bride's mother, Doria Ragland will however be with her in the car that escorts her to the wedding.

You can read the full details of that photo controversy here, and catch up on all the events leading up to the grand wedding here.

