Awwwn! Photos of a physically challenged NKST Iortyer choirmaster riding his bride-to-be down the aisle makes for one of the best awwn-worthy moments ever !

The groom-to-be, Terkuma, rode with his bride, Mngohol, down the aisle, on their wedding day, yesterday, April 14, 2018, in Makurdi, Benue State.

Instablog9ja reports that Terkuma can only get around with the help of the bike.

So in the true spirit of turning around a seemingly bad situation, Terkuma, decided to ride with Mngohol to the altar on their wedding day.

Of course, the sweet snap has since gone viral and even we can see why.

Big congrats to the happy couple.