Physically challenged man goes viral for riding bride down the aisle

In the true spirit positive thinking, Terkuma, decided to ride with Mngohol to the altar on their wedding day an it is totally aww-worthy.

  • Published:
Terkuma with his bride, Mngohol play

Physically challenged Terkuma, rode with his bride, Mngohol, down the aisle, on their wedding day

Awwwn! Photos of a physically challenged NKST Iortyer choirmaster riding his bride-to-be down the aisle makes for one of the best awwn-worthy moments ever!

The groom-to-be, Terkuma, rode with his bride, Mngohol, down the aisle, on their wedding day, yesterday, April 14, 2018, in Makurdi, Benue State.

Instablog9ja reports that Terkuma can only get around with the help of the bike.

ALSO READ: 2 brides leave guests at wedding reception to go write final year exam

So in the true spirit of turning around a seemingly bad situation, Terkuma, decided to ride with Mngohol to the altar on their wedding day.

Of course, the sweet snap has since gone viral and even we can see why.

Big congrats to the happy couple.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

