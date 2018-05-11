news

Congrats to Phyllis Nwabor and Stanley Onweni, whose amazing wedding ceremony rocked Onitsha with its beautiful buzz in April.

The couple who are both alumni of University of Alberta, Canada had a ceremony filled with so much beauty and memorable moments to keep people talking for days when they tied the nuptial knot.



Gaff Multimedia, who oversaw photography and video coverage at the couple's fantastic #StanPhy18 ceremony say "Onitsha... is still talking about the wedding. And it’s been said that it was not a wedding but an 'Ofala' (Festival for high ranking people in onitsha) because it attracted major dignitaries both near and far."

With and a With a beautiful beam lighting up her face and a gorgeous glow in her eyes, Phylis, the bride says:

"My love for you is endless and as diverse as individuals are, I wake up thanking God for creating the perfect specimen for me.



"You will always be my best friend, biggest support, darling hunnie boo and bringing out the best in me.

"No amount of time with you will be enough, grateful that our forever begins now."

Congrats all the best wishes to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

___________

Credits:

Photography & Video: @gaffmultimedia

Decor: @romeo_eventz

Makeup: Bobby

Dress: @jazzeffectdesign