Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful traditional wedding

Pulse Weddings Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful traditional ceremony

Colourful pictures from Stanley, Phylis' colourful wedding in Onitsha

  • Published:
Image
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding
    Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding
    Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding
    Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • http://www.pulse.ng/lifestyle/relationships-weddings/chiamaka-adubuisis-igbo-traditional-wedding-id8341439.html   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding
    Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
  • Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding
    Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding   
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Congrats to Phyllis Nwabor and Stanley Onweni, whose amazing wedding ceremony rocked Onitsha with its beautiful buzz in April.

The couple who are both alumni of University of Alberta, Canada had a ceremony filled with so much beauty and memorable moments to keep people talking for days when they tied the nuptial knot.

Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding play

Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding

(Gaff Media)


Gaff Multimedia, who oversaw photography and video coverage at the couple's fantastic #StanPhy18 ceremony say "Onitsha... is still talking about the wedding. And it’s been said that it was not a wedding but an 'Ofala' (Festival for high ranking people in onitsha) because it attracted major dignitaries both near and far."

ALSO READ: Terrific photos from Chiamaka & Adubuisi's Igbo traditional wedding

With and a With a beautiful beam lighting up her face and a gorgeous glow in her eyes, Phylis, the bride says:

"My love for you is endless and as diverse as individuals are, I wake up thanking God for creating the perfect specimen for me.

Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding play

Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful wedding

(Gaff Media)


"You will always be my best friend, biggest support, darling hunnie boo and bringing out the best in me.

"No amount of time with you will be enough, grateful that our forever begins now."

Congrats all the best wishes to the couple from Pulse Weddings.
___________

Credits:

Photography & Video: @gaffmultimedia
Decor: @romeo_eventz
Makeup: Bobby
Dress: @jazzeffectdesign

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Talk Bethany Meyers says being married to Nico Tortorella...bullet
2 Dating Tips 5 basic things that makes every man irresistiblebullet
3 Sex With Food 6 foods that can give you better orgasmbullet

Related Articles

For Men 5 basic things that makes every woman irresistible
Pulse List 7 things unique to Yoruba weddings
McShayn's Love Thread Why it is important to support your partner's dreams
Relationship Talk With Bukky My ex broke my heart but I still can't get over her
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend sees no good in me; is this a healthy relationship?
Relationship Talk Bethany Meyers says being married to Nico Tortorella doesn’t change the fact that she’s queer
For Women 5 main reasons why men lose interest in relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky She's perfect but she doesn't have a university education; should I continue with her?
For Guys 10 ways to know she's a keeper
For Men 4 major reasons why women lose interest in relationships

Relationships & Weddings

5 non-sexual ways to spice up your sex life
For Men 5 basic things that makes every woman irresistible
How grooms invite their side chicks to their wedding.
Pulse List 7 things unique to Yoruba weddings
Being with a guy that still stays with his parents is not such a big deal
McShayn's Love Thread Why it is important to support your partner's dreams
My girlfriend wants just sex but I want a committed relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky My ex broke my heart but I still can't get over her