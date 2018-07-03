Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome's daughter, Sharon, announces wedding date

Chris Oyakhilome Pastor's daughter announces October 2018 wedding date

The happy announcement was made on social media.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pastor Chris' daughter, Sharon, announces wedding date play

Pastor Chris' daughter, Sharon, announces wedding date

(Facebook / We Love CSO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Save the date! Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s daughter, Carrissa Sharon, has announced the date of her wedding with Phillip Frimpong, the love of her life!

The wedding announcement was made on Facebook page 'We Love CSO.' on July 1 2018.[CSO is the initials of the preacher's kid -  Carrissa Sharon Oyakhilome]

"CSO Weds Phillip. Save the date... 6th Oct 2018"  the announcement reads.

The wedding will happen in Lagos, one year after the couple's engagement was announced by the bride's mum, Pastor Anita Schafer on Facebook.

Postby

 

The joyful mum posted a picture of the pretty Sharon holding a bouquet beside the love of her life when she made the announcement in 2017.

ALSO READ: Kanu Nwankwo, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary

“Congratulations to my daughter and son-in-law to be.

What makes marriage beautiful is when two become one flesh, inseparable and always enjoying the pleasure of each other’s company,”  the former wife of Christ Embassy’s head Pastor wrote.
 

Postby


As we look forward to what is expected to be a lovely wedding, let's send our cheery congratulations to the pretty couple. All the best from Pulse Weddings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa Football star, wife celebrate 1st wedding anniversarybullet
2 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet
3 Mohammed Indimi Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa ties the knot in...bullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky He wants me to marry him but he's 33 years older than me
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
Duncan Mighty Artiste, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Relationships Why it's important to keep going on dates while dating
Love Tips How to increase emotional intelligence for better relationships
Mohammed Indimi Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa ties the knot in magnificent wedding! [Pictures]
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is long distance a barrier to having healthy relationships?
Ahmed Musa Football star, wife celebrate 1st wedding anniversary
Relationship Advice 4 reasons why you should not give your partner the silent treatment
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm in a secret relationship with my brother's ex; is it bad?

Relationships & Weddings

Relationship Talk With Bukky He wants me to marry him but he's 33 years older than me
Duncan Mighty, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Duncan Mighty Artiste, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Nwankwo, Amara Kanu celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
What’s the fuss about dating a younger man?
Relationships Why it's important to keep going on dates while dating