Relationship Talk :  Parents & pastor say she's the one, but I don't like her

She loves me very much and our parents want us to get married. The problem I have is that I don't have feelings for this girl.

Should I do the 'will of God' and parents against mine? play

Dear Bukky,

I saw one of your response to a guy who sought advice on his current relationship status and believe me, I really cherish the response/advice you offered.

I have been at logger heads with my parents since last year. I got a job immediately I finished my NYSC by the grace of God.

Prior to this time, there's this girl who's a family friend. She loves me very much and our parents want us to get married.

Her dad is a pastor and said sometimes ago that he saw a revelation that he blessed marriage for me. I never took that serious from day one.

But the problem I have now is that I don't have feelings for this girl and I have made her understand that fact.

However, my parents are hell bent on me marrying her, to the extent of telling me that if I don't marry her, I shouldn't just bother bringing another lady to them.

It would have been a different case if I have feelings for her, but I don't.

Considering the religious part which has made my parents feel she's the one for me, I am totally confused.

Note: I am ready to do the will of my parents by settling down with her. Please I need your advice. I’ll be expecting your reply.
__________

Dear reader,

So here is the thing: you want to marry someone simply because your parents said so.

I do not think that is the right thing to do.

I don’t want to comment on the religious angle because everyone is entitled to having their own belief without being looked down upon for it.

Nonetheless, marriage, as far as I know, is not meant to be forced or reluctantly gone into.

I wouldn’t let my parents bully me into marrying someone I do not feel attracted to. I don’t think you should, too.

You asked for my opinion, there you have it.
_____________
