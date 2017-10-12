Opinion Poll :  It's OK for partners to use sex toys

Like several other topics on love, sex and everything in between, people's opinions and preferences always differ.

There's always a polarity on what is acceptable in relationships and marriages and what people would prefer to never do.

Partners approach issues like dispute resolution, who gets involved in your relationship business and who does not, responsibility sharing, joint accounts, how to train kids and others differently.

Even sexual activities vary in operation from relationship to relationship.



For instance, we asked readers what they thought about the use of sex toys either in relationships or in marriages and as expected, opinions clashed.

50% voted to say there's nothing bad in including sex toys in the bedroom arrangement of partners either in a relationship or when married.

ALSO READ: Why you should date a babe with a high sex drive

12.5% believe that such things are permitted only when you are yet in a relationship. Getting pleasure from sex toys should be discontinued once you become married.



And of course, there was another group, 37.5% whose vote showed that they do not believe that sex toys should have a place in relationships and marriages.

One thing stands out in all of this though, the choice to include this or any other feature in your relationship is solely dependent on what you and your partner desire.

Advise from friends, religious leaders, social media influencers, motivational speakers, relationship experts and all third parties do not matter as much as what you and your partner agree on.

The agreement is what supersedes whatever view anyone may have.