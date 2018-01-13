Omawumi's traditional wedding in Warri

news

Omawumi Megbele and Tosin Yusuff's traditional wedding has held today, January 13, 2017 in Warri, Delta state.

Traditional wedding

Omawumi's traditional wedding today comes three years after she and her Tosin Yusuff had their court wedding in 2015 . The pair have been together since then and have two kids already.

Omawumi's wedding guests

The singer's celebrity friends came through for her on her big day, most notably her BFF, Waje, who is feeling all shades of emotional for the new Mrs. Yusuf on her big day.

In an Instagram post shared earlier on the day of the ceremony, Waje shares a picture of Omawumi in a traditional wedding attire, and writes:

"Its really an emotional day for me! My wonder geh! She’s ready... my dearest sister.

"OMAWUMI MEGBELE becomes #OfficiallyMrsY #TOY18 is fully activated!!!"

Congratulations to the pair from Pulse Weddings.