Ogochukwu and Abiodun are the latest couple to thrill and excite us with their adorable traditional wedding.

The newly weds had a splash of dazzling, bright colours on their #BIO2017 nuptials which held in Lagos on Thursday, October 20, 2017 and was just so... magnifique!



The truly-Nigerian ceremony brimmed with love, laughter, family, and bright beautiful colours.

ALSO READ: Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!

We are particularly in love with the bride's second outfit, a rose-yellow off-shoulder masterpiece sitting pretty on a white wrapper with yellow pocks and trim.



The bridal look was complete with a matching yellow head gear and huge, traditional red beads.



Talented photographer, Klala, was available to frame every moment in unforgettable beauty.

Our gallery above shows just how fantastic the ceremony was.

_______________

Credit

Make up - @raviahinmakeup

Asooke - Mos Mode

Photo @klalaphotography

Event planner and cordinator: @theskivvyevents