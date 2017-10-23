Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Intimate traditional wedding of Igbo princess & her Yoruba angel

This truly-Nigerian ceremony brims with love, laughter, family, and bright beautiful colours.

Ogochukwu and Abiodun are the latest couple to thrill and excite us with their adorable traditional wedding.

The newly weds had a splash of dazzling, bright colours on their #BIO2017 nuptials which held in Lagos on Thursday, October 20, 2017 and was just so... magnifique!

Igbo princess &amp; her Yoruba angel shine in cozy traditional wedding play Ogochukwu and Abiodun glow at their traditional wedding. (Klala Photographer)


The truly-Nigerian ceremony brimmed with love, laughter, family, and bright beautiful colours.

We are particularly in love with the bride's second outfit, a rose-yellow off-shoulder masterpiece sitting pretty on a white wrapper with yellow pocks and trim.

Igbo princess &amp; her Yoruba angel shine in cozy traditional wedding play What a gorgeous bride! (Klala Photographer)


The bridal look was complete with a matching yellow head gear and huge, traditional red beads.

Igbo princess &amp; her Yoruba angel shine in cozy traditional wedding play The bride and her mum slayed, too. (Klala Photography)


Talented photographer, Klala, was available to frame every moment in unforgettable beauty.

Our gallery above shows just how fantastic the ceremony was.
Credit
Make up - @raviahinmakeup
Asooke - Mos Mode
Photo @klalaphotography
Event planner and cordinator: @theskivvyevents

