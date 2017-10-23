Obiora Obiwon [Obiora Nwokolobia-Agu] celebrates his 6th wedding anniversary today, October 22, 2017.

The 'O bi mu o' singer and Nkechi, his wife tied the knot in 2011 and have been filled with true happiness and sweetness ever since.



"There are things in life that all the money in the world can't buy - life, health, protection, a sweet marriage - my wife is one of the greatest gifts God gave me." Obiwon asserts in an anniversary message posted on Instagram.

"To look forward to coming home everyday to unconditional support, love, joy, peace is priceless. It's purely divine favour." he adds before posting a customised, lovey-dovey video to commemorate the ocassion.

I loved you the very first day I set my eyes on you. I love you Nkechi. #AnniversaryDay #Oct22 #Year6 #Grateful A post shared by Obiora Obiwon (@obioraobiwon) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:44pm PDT



The video combines loads of cute, happy pictures of the couple and their kids with the singer's voice in the background lending an emotional feel to it.

"I loved you the very first day I set my eyes on you. I love you Nkechi," the caption reads.

Congrats to Obiwon and Nkechi with love from Pulse Weddings.