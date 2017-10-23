Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Obiora Obiwon :  Singer dedicates romantic video to wife on 6th wedding anniversary

Obiora Obiwon Singer dedicates romantic video to wife on 6th wedding anniversary

Obiwon and Nkechi, his wife have been married for six fantastic years.

  • Published:
Obiwon and Nkechi celebate 6th wedding anniversary. play

Obiwon and Nkechi celebate 6th wedding anniversary.

(Instagram / Obiora Obiwon)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Obiora Obiwon [Obiora Nwokolobia-Agu] celebrates his 6th wedding anniversary today, October 22, 2017.

The 'O bi mu o' singer and Nkechi, his wife tied the knot in 2011 and have been filled with true happiness and sweetness ever since.

play My wife is one of the greatest gifts God gave me, Obiwon says of Nkechi on Instagram. (Obiora Obiwon / Instagram)


"There are things in life that all the money in the world can't buy - life, health, protection, a sweet marriage - my wife is one of the greatest gifts God gave me." Obiwon asserts in an anniversary message posted on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Banky W and Adesua to wed in November

"To look forward to coming home everyday to unconditional support, love, joy, peace is priceless. It's purely divine favour." he adds before posting a customised, lovey-dovey video to commemorate the ocassion.

I loved you the very first day I set my eyes on you. I love you Nkechi. #AnniversaryDay #Oct22 #Year6 #Grateful

A post shared by Obiora Obiwon (@obioraobiwon) on


The video combines loads of cute, happy pictures of the couple and their kids with the singer's voice in the background lending an emotional feel to it.

"I loved you the very first day I set my eyes on you. I love you Nkechi," the caption reads.

Congrats to Obiwon and Nkechi with love from Pulse Weddings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 #NeverAgainBro 10 craziest things young Nigerians have done for lovebullet
2 For Women What if your partner can't make babies?bullet
3 Dating Tips 7 things to expect in a relationship with a Leobullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings Intimate traditional wedding of Igbo princess & her Yoruba angel
Love Like A Party 12 years after, prince marries woman he met at a Nightclub
Gucci Mane Rapper & bride shine bright in lavish wedding
Pulse Weddings Itse & Omoh show tender loving & playfulness in pre-wedding pictures
Pulse Weddings Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra
Van Vicker Ghanaian movie star celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with old photos
Blossom Chukwujekwu Actor, wife celebrate first wedding anniversary
Pulse List 5 trendiest weddings of 2017 so far
Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
Sophie Turner "Game of Thrones" star actress is engaged!

Relationships & Weddings

Ogochukwu and Abiodun are picture perfect on their big, happy day; October, 2017.
Pulse Weddings Intimate traditional wedding of Igbo princess & her Yoruba angel
Grey Room NG
Grey Room NG Is it wrong to ask your partner for a paternity test? [Video]
She wants to leave after eight months.
Relationship Talk How do I seek bae's attention without appearing too needy?
Prince & Princess Makonnen Haile Selassie tie the knot after meeting at a nightclub.
Love Like A Party 12 years after, prince marries woman he met at a Nightclub