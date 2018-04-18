Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Nurse Busola and Dr Israel's exciting wedding pictures

The couple tied the knot in a ceremony bursting at the edges with love and happiness.

Image
Nurse Busola and Dr Israel found something treasurable in their shared love for medicine and caring for others; and in front of God, family and friends, the couple have sworn to nurture and cherish that thing forever.

Cheers to the beautiful duo whose #MADEUNION2018 pictures carry so much excitement and vivid laughter that we can almost feel by just viewing and admiring them in the gallery above!

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar's stepson ties the knot in Dubai destination wedding

Pre-wedding

The lovers are the medical practitioners who do not just care for others, but each other's hearts as well, and wanted us us all to know about it with their descriptively fantastic pre-wedding pictures shared here recently.

Alongside their wedding pictures which are now shared in the gallery above are the best things you'll see today.

