Noble Igwe, wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Noble Igwe and his wife, Chioma celebrate their second wedding anniversary on June 11 2018.

The couple who tied the knot in one of the best society weddings of the year 2016 have now been married for two happy years, and Noble is excited about married life so far.



With an Instagram post that's just as lighthearted and sweet as his first ever anniversary message to his boo in 2017, the fashionista writes:

"Two Amazing Years, two amazing years of friendship. Two amazing years of love, two amazing years of joy.

Two ladies, all mine. Two million pack of cards, blind folded I’ll pick you.

I shine because of you. It’s been two years but your love feels like a lifetime. Love you like I love Oxford cabin biscuits soaked in milk."



Chioma and Noble have a daughter together. Cheers to the couple from Pulse Weddings.