Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Noble Igwe, wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Pulse Weddings Noble Igwe has the sweetest words for wife on 2nd anniversary

"It’s been two years but your love feels like a lifetime," the father of one says.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play "Smile if today's your second wedding anniversary." (Linda Ikeji's Blog)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Noble Igwe and his wife, Chioma celebrate their second wedding anniversary on June 11 2018.

The couple who tied the knot in one of the best society weddings of the year 2016 have now been married for two happy years, and Noble is excited about married life so far.

play Noble Igwe and Chioma Otisi tied the knot in 2016. (Obi Somto)


With an Instagram post that's just as lighthearted and sweet as his first ever anniversary message to his boo in 2017, the fashionista writes:

"Two Amazing Years, two amazing years of friendship. Two amazing years of love, two amazing years of joy.
Two ladies, all mine. Two million pack of cards, blind folded I’ll pick you.

 

I shine because of you. It’s been two years but your love feels like a lifetime. Love you like I love Oxford cabin biscuits soaked in milk."

play Noble and Chioma Igwe. (IG)


Chioma and Noble have a daughter together. Cheers to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to marrybullet
2 About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriagebullet
3 For Men This is why it's OK to not date broke womenbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky She left her husband to be with me; can I trust her?
Relationships Smothering: The practice of loving too much
Opinion Poll When should partners start PDA on social media?
Relationship Problems This is how it feels to have a partner who goes on and off
Relationship Talk With Bukky I’ve been married for only 7 months but I'm tired already
Nuptials How "you may kiss the bride" became a wedding custom
Dating & Relationships 3 underrated reasons why your relationship isn’t going smoothly
For Men This is why it's OK to not date broke women
Relationship Talk With Bukky I love my wife so much but I want a 2nd wife
For Guys 3 weird reasons why your crush friend-zoned you

Relationships & Weddings

Nigerian man gets slapped for fake proposing to girlfriend
Pulse Weddings Man pranks girlfriend with lost engagement ring; gets slapped
Relationship Talk With Bukky She left her husband to be with me; can I trust her?
How much jealousy is OK in a relationship
Relationships Smothering: The practice of loving too much
They met while in medical school
Opinion Poll When should partners start PDA on social media?