Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

New Year Resolution :  4 ways to make your relationship better in 2018

New Year Resolution 4 ways to make your relationship better in 2018

No doubt everyone wants healthier and better relationships so here are four ways to better your relationship this 2018.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Happy New Year people! It's a New Year and as expected you should have written your resolutions for the New Year however if you are in a relationship and bettering your relationship isn't part of your resolution then you would have to redraft it.

No doubt everyone wants healthier and better relationships so here are four ways to better your relationship this 2018.

Be Intentional

To be intentional is to be deliberate. To have a better relationship in 2018 you have to make up your mind and put in effort. The mindset is one key factor to a better relationship. Hence in 2018 develop a constructive mindset and not a destructive mindset towards your relationship. Accept challenges as they will help you grow.

Don't rake in the remains of 2017

Make a fresh start. This new year has offered you an empty book for you to write what you desire in your relationship hence don't let the ruins of last year pose as an obstacle this year. In other words let the bags and baggages and ruins of last year go with it.

Adjust and Change

If you observed things in your relationship from last year that resulted to issues then it's time to say bye bye to those things. It's time to change the things you don't want anymore and also adjust to the change. If your issue last year was communication then it is time to make sure you connect everyday.

Develop your friendship

To make your relationship better then you have to solidify your friendship with your partner. One way or the other you started out as friends before you committed yourselves to a relationship.

So rekindle your friendship by doing the things that make you happy. Be friends again! Don't be content with your level of intimacy rather strife to make it better.

Put in effort to making your relationship better. You owe it to yourself and partner a great relationship this 2018.

Article by Mayowa Durojaye

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 For Couples 5 big mistakes people make when choosing a spousebullet
2 Brian McKnight American R&B star is engaged!bullet
3 Wife Material 20 young men list qualities of the perfect girl to marrybullet

Related Articles

Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugu
For Couples 5 big mistakes people make when choosing a spouse
Pulse List 5 bad relationship habits men need to leave behind in 2017
Relationship Goals 5 attributes of a power couple
For Couples 5 things you should never say to your partner
Kenneth Omeruo Footballer's excitement at wedding is such a joy to behold

Relationships & Weddings

For Couples Why you're never at peace with your partner
YQ on stage at Industry Nite in memory of Dagrin
YQ Singer is engaged!
A snippet from the happy clip of Kenneth Omeruo at his wedding.
Kenneth Omeruo Footballer's excitement at wedding is such a joy to behold
Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugu