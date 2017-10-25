Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

I don't know whether to quit or continue bearing it because age isn't on my side.

Worried. play

Worried.

(MediaCongo)
Dear Bukky,

I've been praying but also need other advice.

I've been dating a guy since 2010 till now but one funny thing is that I communicate with almost all his family members but he doesn't even know any of mine.

He didn't even know where I stayed until the middle of this year and that was because I lost my dad.

I've been faithful to him but I know he isn't because I've been hearing about his cheating acts.

This time around though, I am looking beyond all his care and so I decided to take the bull by the horn.

I am loving someone else already but I do not know whether to quit the old relationship or continue bearing him because age is not on my side.

I don’t know when he’s planning to make up his mind.
_____________

Dear reader,

Here is the thing: I need you to stop making bad decisions just because of your age, and what society thinks.

Yes, you have been with this guy for a long time, but that should not be the only or major reason why you should continue with him!

He is obviously not treating you right if he is blatantly cheating on you, keeping you in uncertainty, putting you in a situation to bear and not enjoy the relationship and all that.

I know you guys have been together for such a long time but think of it this way; no matter how long you go down the wrong road, it won’t lead you to the right destination.

Besides if you are loving someone else, why are you still in the old relationship?

You need to concentrate all that emotional energy on just one of these men. Make up your mind and stick with just one.

I think if your old boyfriend is not getting his act together after such a long time, he’s not the one you should be sticking with.
_______________
