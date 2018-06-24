Pulse.ng logo
My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm so confused

My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm just so confused

She wants me to [impregnate] her so she can transfer the responsibility to her husband. What should I do?

  • Published:
My married girlfriend wants me to impregnate her; I'm confused
Dear Bukky,

I am dating a married woman who tells me that her husband is barren and does not know how to [please her sexually].

She says that [I always do it to her satisfaction] so now she wants me to [impregnate] her so she can transfer the responsibility to her husband. What should I do?
__________

Dear reader,

Don’t do it.

It is bad enough that you are dating a married woman, regardless of the reason she gave you. Having to now do something as atrocious as impregnating her so she can pass off the baby as her husband’s is just extra terrible.

It’s a different thing if she did it and didn’t involve you, but now you know about it and since you ae here seeking my advice, I think this is actually your cue to cut all ties with that woman.

Don’t let the ‘fun’ and whatever enjoyment you are getting from her distract you from the wrongness of the situation. That’s a married woman right there and you have no business sleeping with her in the first instance let alone impregnating her.
______________

My girlfriend is 2 years older, is it OK to continue the relationship?

Dear Bukky,

I’m a young man who has decided to settle down. I got into a relationship and I’m really in love with her but recently I realised that she is 2 years older than I am.

Is it proper in our present day society for a man to be married to an older woman. I’m really confused here.
______________

Dear reader,

Is she of legal age? Do you love her? Does she meet all the criteria and requirements you look forward to in a woman? And most importantly, does she love you?

 If you answer all these questions in the affirmative, then please go ahead and be with her. Age, and just two years for that matter, should not come between that real thing you both have.

The only condition that could be a problem is if she lied about the age at the beginning. But if she never lied about it and she fits the bill as painted above, please go on and be with that woman.

Yeah, age is but a number.
_____________

(Peathegee)

