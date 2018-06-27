Pulse.ng logo
My married boyfriend wants nothing to do with my pregnancy

I recently discovered that I’m pregnant with his child. He said he wants me not the baby.

  • Published:
Dear Bukky,

Sometime in November 2017, I became close to my male workmate who then told me he was interested in me. We dated from that time.

A few weeks into the relationship, he said he had something to tell me. We met and he told me that he was married. I couldn’t let him go so we continued with the relationship.

In May of this year, the wife found out about us she called me and threatened me. He then called me and broke up with me.

I blocked him and cut ties with him but after a few weeks he contacted me said he was sorry and i took him back.

I recently discovered that I’m pregnant with his child. I told him about it and he said he wants nothing to do with it and that I should abort.it. He said he wants me not the baby.

What should I do?
Dear reader,

This is a sensitive issue and requires all the tact imaginable.

First things first, I need to say that the decision on what to do rests on you. I can only help make sense of the situation on ground as much as I can.

What do you want to do? That’s the first question to ask yourself. Would you rather keep the baby? If that’s what you intend to do, you have to look for a way to make him bear responsibility for it.

You both knew what you were doing and you must have known that the possibility of a pregnancy was always there. He’s not allowed not to excuse himself from the repercussion of his action.

Think of the best way to get him to come take responsibility of his baby. Involve his wife, your family members, anyhow you deem fit. Just get him to come bear the responsibility for his actions.

Even with his presence in all of this, bearing and rearing a child is still a helluva ride. Now imagine what his absence in all of it would feel like!

You both indulged in the extra-marital affair, only you can’t be made to dance to the tune.
Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
