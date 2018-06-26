Pulse.ng logo
My man left me for another woman, how do I get him back?

He’s into another relationship now but I really love my man. How can I get him back?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
My man left me for another woman, how do I get him back?
Dear Bukky

Please I need a reply on what that has been a burning issue since last week.
I’m into a serious relationship of two years. Something happened and distance had to separate us to different locations, in which I wasn't chanced to see my fiancée for almost 10 months.

We managed to stay in touch, though, and we kept communicating.  When I planned coming down to see him though, he said I shouldn't come again that he's no more interested, but I insisted on coming. On getting to see him, he didn't care like he used to do.

Let me just say he’s into another relationship. Please I really love my man, how can I get him back? Thanks, I’ll be waiting anxiously for your reply.

_____________

Dear reader,

If it’s been that long since you last saw him and he has managed to move to another woman, you need to move on too.

If a man or woman clearly says they are no longer into you and someone is already in the picture, I think it is self-respecting to not bother fighting for such partner.

Let it go. A man is not a toy or a mistaken luggage that can tracked and reclaimed. He has a mind of his own and has decided that he no longer wants to be with you.

You can wait for him to return but I won’t advise this simply because you need to get your life moving. What if you wait for him to dump the other woman and he never does. You would have lost your man and time, too.

 You can also decide to become dramatic and continuously make a fuss about how the other woman ‘stole’ your man, but I’m sure you already know that that would be more embarrassing and self-harming than it would be self-serving.
_______________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

(Peathegee)

