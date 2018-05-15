news

Dear Bukky,

I’m having a relationship with my girlfriend but the thing is that she is far from me.

She doesn't normally call at times and doesn't care that much. What should I do?

I’ve always been of the opinion that long-distance relationships are not for the fainthearted.

They are also not for people who have not properly considered their options and all the possibilities before embarking on it.

That being said, if the phone call is the only problem, I don’t think that should cause a rift yet.

Keep calling her every time you feel like hearing her voice. Don’t nag about it either. It’s only a phone call and someone has to do it.

Do this and watch how she responds to it.

I think your communication will improve if you converse regularly [daily is advisable] and once your communication improves, all great things in the relationship will follow suit. The more you communicate each other's mind, thoughts and others, the more she'll know you and care more.

Without adequate communication, a long distance relationship isn’t even worth the attempt. So if communication does not pick up after doing as I have advised in this correspondence, maybe it’s time to call that relationship quits.

