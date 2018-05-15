Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

My long-distance girlfriend doesn't stay in touch; how do I fix this?

Relationship Talk With Bukky My long-distance girlfriend doesn't stay in touch; how do I fix this?

She really doesn't care that much. What should I do?

  • Published:
When to end that friends-with-benefit relationship play My long-distance girlfriend doesn't stay in touch; how do I fix this? (Curl Centric)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I’m having a relationship with my girlfriend but the thing is that she is far from me.

She doesn't normally call at times and doesn't care that much. What should I do?
___________

I’ve always been of the opinion that long-distance relationships are not for the fainthearted.

They are also not for people who have not properly considered their options and all the possibilities before embarking on it.

That being said, if the phone call is the only problem, I don’t think that should cause a rift yet.

Keep calling her every time you feel like hearing her voice. Don’t nag about it either. It’s only a phone call and someone has to do it.

Do this and watch how she responds to it.

I think your communication will improve if you converse regularly [daily is advisable] and once your communication improves, all great things in the relationship will follow suit. The more you communicate each other's mind, thoughts and others, the more she'll know you and care more.

Without adequate communication, a long distance relationship isn’t even worth the attempt. So if communication does not pick up after doing as I have advised in this correspondence, maybe it’s time to call that relationship quits.
___________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Zainab Balogun Media personality is off the market as she holds her...bullet
2 John Dumelo More photos from actor's traditional marriagebullet
3 Pulse Weddings Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful...bullet

Related Articles

Relationships What's the difference between having sex, making love?
Taraji P Henson American actress announces engagement on Instagram!
Relationship Tips What if you date someone with serious insecurities?
Relationship Talk With Bukky Girls lose interest in me so fast; what am I doing wrong?
Zainab Balogun Media personality is off the market as she holds her traditional engagement
Sex & Relationships 'I used to love getting naked — And then I got pregnant'
John Dumelo More photos from actor's traditional marriage
John Dumelo Ghanaian actor weds fiancée traditionally [Photos]
Pulse Weddings Phylis, Stanley shut down Onitsha with colourful traditional ceremony
For Men 5 basic things that makes every woman irresistible

Relationships & Weddings

Which mode of communication should partners use more
Opinion Poll Phone calls or texts; which is best for a relationship?
My husband doesn't want sex with me; could he be cheating
Relationships What's the difference between having sex, making love?
Taraji P Henson & boyfriend are engaged
Taraji P Henson American actress announces engagement on Instagram!
How to make her feel good on her period
For Men How to be extra-amazing when bae is on her period