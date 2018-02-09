news

Dear Bukky,

My husband and I got married in October 2017. We haven't had sex since about a week after.

He says it's because he is always tired but he watches porn and masturbates nearly every morning in the shower before I get up. I need help. I'm worried.

Dear reader,

The problem could be entirely his.

If he’s refusing to have sex with you, choosing instead to do it all by himself, it could be as a result of something psychological.

This is beyond your control or mine, and a therapist or doctor is in the best position to clinically evaluate this and proffer expert advise.

On the other hand, it could be something you are not getting wrong. For example, bad vaginal hygiene could lead to bad smells which of course, could be repulsive to him.

In any case, I think this is an issue that requires professional advise and couples counselling. An email won’t do justice to it. You and your husband need to sit together with a counsellor or doctor and work this out.

