Dear Bukky,

I have been married for four years now.

One fateful day I read a love text on my husband's phone sent in from a woman and him doing the same. I talked with him secretly, he’s still chatting with the woman on social media. Does my husband still loves me or not?

Dear reader,

Love does not take away the tendency to cheat. To be very frank with you, even good people fall to the temptation to cheat. That someone loves you does not take away the possibility of them cheating. And that they cheat on you does not mean they no longer love you.

Most times if cheating is a one-time thing, it can be pardonable, blamed on a moment of weakness and overlooked but if it is a continuous activity, then real questions need to be asked and tough decisions, made.

In your case, dear reader, I think it is for you to decide by yourself by what you see. Does he still treat you right? Does he still perform his duties? I know all these are not grounds or justification for cheating on you repeatedly but it could be a pointer to where his heart still lies.

If from all indications, he appears to still love you [as ridiculous as that may sound to you] his cheating could be because he has some need you are not meeting; some yearning he thinks you are incapable of meeting.

Really, I hate to say this as I would never want to pin his cheating on you. The decision to cheat is all on his, of course, but if you are looking for a way to stem the tide, considering the situation from all angles sounds just about right.

So ask yourself what you can do better, which need he may have that’s not being met. If you can think of any, communicate with him. Ask him what he’d have you do and be willing to do them so far they are healthy and won’t put your life or wellbeing in jeopardy.

Get him to open up to you about it. This sounds tasking on you but I think it could be key here.

Your husband should have communicated his needs to you instead of looking to get it satisfied from out there. But since he has defaulted and you now seek answers, this could be the way to get it.

