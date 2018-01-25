Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

My girlfriend is a virgin; but she's lazy AF

Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend is a virgin; but she's so lazy AF

I really like that she's a virgin and decent; but her refusal to work is a problem for me.

  • Published:
Angry boyfriend play

Angry boyfriend

(VideoHive)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I'm 35 and I’m in a relationship with a virgin lady at 32.

I love her strength and virtue for keeping herself thus far and I believe settling for her will jeer my spiritual life and she will be that kind of honest and truthful lady I have always dreamt of having.

She served in 2015 but since then I have not heard her telling me about her work experience or how she has worked on herself to build herself financially so as to be an independent woman.

I need to add that she has never asked me for money though.

I do not have a high-paying job but I created something which brings in about a minimum of 100-120K every month because I’m a man and I’m too proud to beg anyone. The job is however has  no security and is unpredictable.

Whenever I talk to my girlfriend about the need for her to have a job before we marry, she gets unhappy.

In fact I’m seeing her as someone who is not marketable or who lacks confidence in herself and feels so relaxed about it.

I once asked her about her future goals she kept mute… I’m the type of guy that never wants to suffer my woman or make my family suffer because of what I’ve seen my sisters go through in marriage.

She's someone I can give a chance but I want a lady who also works so we can face life together.

I’m seriously considering the option of just building up myself with what I have been able to gather and to just suspend marriage for now.

Please advise me if my decision is right.
___________

Dear reader,

Your decision is very right and I really respect your honesty and openness.

I also like your priorities and how you seem to have everything figured out.

I think you should do just as you plan to do. If she’s not willing to align with this idea of yours, don’t force yourself on her. There is someone who will like her for what she is and of course, there’s a hardworking, supportive woman out there for you, too!

Marriage is not about how speedily you get into it, it’s about how steady you keep the ship when you eventually hop in and if industriousness is what you need to achieve this, it’d be catastrophic to allow anyone in who does not share this mindset with you. You don’t need that kind of energy in your space.

A little leavens the whole lump.
____________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Be Warned 5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friendbullet
2 Relationship Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single peoplebullet
3 McShayn's Love Thread Ciara is right; single women truly need to...bullet

Related Articles

Wife Material Are Naija girls abroad better lovers than Naija girls at home?
Engagements Are men afraid to say yes to marriage proposals from women?
Ed Sheeran Singer announces engagement on Instagram!
Friends with Benefits When this relationship might be just right for you
Yomi Casual Stylist, wife welcome baby girl in USA
McShayn's Love Thread Ciara is right; single women truly need to level up
In Lagos Woman pulls prank proposal on boyfriend
Relationship Top 5 free dating sites in Nigeria for single people
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm tired of being treated like a side chic
Love Problems How happy couples resolve their relationship disputes

Relationships & Weddings

Man rejects girlfriend's proposal at ICM
Engagements Are men afraid to say yes to marriage proposals from women?
When your girl's sex drive is higher than yours
Friends with Benefits When this relationship might be just right for you
Are Naija girls abroad better lovers than Naija girls at home?
Wife Material Are Naija girls abroad better lovers than Naija girls at home?
Sexting in a relationship.
Relationship Talk With Bukky I like sexting but my boyfriend doesn't