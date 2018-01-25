My girlfriend is a virgin; but she's lazy AF

news

Dear Bukky,

I'm 35 and I’m in a relationship with a virgin lady at 32.

I love her strength and virtue for keeping herself thus far and I believe settling for her will jeer my spiritual life and she will be that kind of honest and truthful lady I have always dreamt of having.

She served in 2015 but since then I have not heard her telling me about her work experience or how she has worked on herself to build herself financially so as to be an independent woman.

I need to add that she has never asked me for money though.

I do not have a high-paying job but I created something which brings in about a minimum of 100-120K every month because I’m a man and I’m too proud to beg anyone. The job is however has no security and is unpredictable.

Whenever I talk to my girlfriend about the need for her to have a job before we marry, she gets unhappy.

In fact I’m seeing her as someone who is not marketable or who lacks confidence in herself and feels so relaxed about it.

I once asked her about her future goals she kept mute… I’m the type of guy that never wants to suffer my woman or make my family suffer because of what I’ve seen my sisters go through in marriage.

She's someone I can give a chance but I want a lady who also works so we can face life together.

I’m seriously considering the option of just building up myself with what I have been able to gather and to just suspend marriage for now.

Please advise me if my decision is right.

___________

Dear reader,

Your decision is very right and I really respect your honesty and openness.

I also like your priorities and how you seem to have everything figured out.

I think you should do just as you plan to do. If she’s not willing to align with this idea of yours, don’t force yourself on her. There is someone who will like her for what she is and of course, there’s a hardworking, supportive woman out there for you, too!

Marriage is not about how speedily you get into it, it’s about how steady you keep the ship when you eventually hop in and if industriousness is what you need to achieve this, it’d be catastrophic to allow anyone in who does not share this mindset with you. You don’t need that kind of energy in your space.

A little leavens the whole lump.

____________

