She's not a virgin; but wants me to wait for sex till marriage

If she has done it with her all her exes, why not me?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
She won't let me have sex with her and it hurts so badly play

She won't let me have sex with her and it hurts so badly

(Shutterstock)
Dear Bukky,

My girlfriend of two years insists that we won't have sex before marriage.

I would have understood it if she's a virgin but she's had two boyfriends in the past, both of whom she had sex with.

So why can't she have sex with me now?

It pisses me off so much that I’m considering leaving her. You’re not a virgin but you want me to wait till marriage. What exactly am I waiting for?

I need to know how it feels to have sex with the woman I’m going to spend the rest of my life with before I put that ring on it.
_____________

Dear reader,

The question is this: how far into the relationship have you gone? If you have been together for a long time, I think you should just wait it out.

If the estimated time before marriage is significantly shorter than the time you’ve been with her, just see it out. You’ve waited so long anyway.

But if the relationship is relatively young and you both know that marriage is not even being thought about in the foreseeable future, then obviously there’s a conflict of interest and it is better to let that woman go instead of making demands that’ll only put unnecessary tension on the relationship.

You’re apparently unhappy about this and your mind seems pretty made up about the whole thing anyway.

If premarital sex means so much to you and she won’t budge despite the numerous talks about it, then let her go be with someone who’ll respect her newly-discovered celibacy.

If you choose to hold on to her, however, it’s obvious what you have to forgo.
_____________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

