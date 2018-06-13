news

Dear Bukky,

I'm 27 years of age, I have a girl friend who I love but she is pushing me to marry her because her friend is married to my cousin whom she introduced her to.

I don't think I'm ready for marriage now, because I'm not financially OK and she knows that. She is advising me to borrow money to come pay for her bride price. Please help me; I don't know what to do.

Dear reader,

Don’t do it. Even if it means losing the relationship, please do not do it.

There’s absolutely no logic in borrowing to marry. If she can’t wait for y9ou to become ready, she probably won’t be able to stay with you while you find your feet in life.

Please there is no need to rush into a marriage you do not feel adequately prepared for. It’s a whole marathon and not just some sprint. Don’t rush into it and drop by the wayside with only few months or years in.

She wants me back after dumping me for 3 years

Dear Bukky,

I’m a sucker for love, but it seems I always have the short end of the stick in most of my relationships.

My biggest upheaval now is the girl I dated three years back wants back in. I’m not in any relationship at the moment, despite that I know this girl broke off with me 3 years ago for no particular reason.

I’m confused should I let her back into my life?

Dear reader,

I think the first thing to ask yourself is whether or not you want her back. If you find out that you do, ask yourself why.

If all you can think of only includes looks and maybe how great the sex with her was, you probably should not let her come back.

You need better reasons, better assurance that what she did before will not be repeated. If you cannot see any of that in her, you better shut yourself off from her.

